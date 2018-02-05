Here Is What You Are Addicted To According To Your Zodiac Sign

Aries: March 21-April 19 – Public Speaking

This zodiac sign is ruled by Mars, which is a planet of courage and competition. They have an inescapable need to project their personality. Being active on social media or expressing their emotions in rallies, these individuals love to stand out and express their emotions.

Taurus: April 20-May 20 – Food

These individuals love to experience all the pleasures of the material world. They love to experiment with new food and recipes, as their tastebuds are constantly in need to try something new. They are big-time foodies.

Gemini: May 21-June 20 – Shopping

This zodiac sign is ruled by the fast-paced Mercury. These individuals love to switch up their wardrobe, and clothing sometimes becomes a mode of communication for them. Hence, they love to update their wardrobe every now and then.

Cancer: June 21-July 22 – Bad Relationships

They are the serious partners to emotionally clumsy people due to their loyal, sensitive and emotional nature. They tend to collect broken people in hopes of loving them into wellness and hence land themselves into bad relationships.

Leo: July 23-Aug 23 – Social Media

This sign is ruled by the Sun and the best addiction that they have is with the social media sites. These individuals love to brag about their doings on their social media accounts and that's the biggest addiction that they have, apart from being an egoistic person.

Virgo: Aug 24-Sept 23 – Coffee

Being the efficient workaholic people that they are, they seem to be addicted to their dose of coffee, as it keeps them sane. There's no better way that these individuals feel to keep up their energy than having a steady stream of caffeine.

Libra: Sept 24-Oct 23 – Phone

This zodiac sign is ruled by Venus, who is known to be a goddess of love and beauty. Being an air sign, these individuals love to be the communicators. These individuals love their phones, as it lets them express their emotions in the best way possible when compared to meeting once in a while.

Scorpio: Oct 24-Nov 22 – Reality Television

This zodiac is ruled by Pluto and these individuals love to investigate on the dark side. They are obsessed with probing to the deepest darkest layers of individuals. Hence, they are often hooked to reality shows, as it is a part of their idealistic nature.

Sagittarius: Nov 23-Dec 22 – Travelling

This zodiac sign is ruled by Jupiter. These individuals feel that travelling is as vital as breathing. Travelling allows them to remain uprooted and the passion of exploring new places motivates them.

Capricorn: Dec 23-Jan 20 – Working

This zodiac sign is ruled by Saturn, which is a planet of discipline and responsibility. These individuals are dedicated to their work. They have strong work ethics and are workaholics. Their steadiness drives them to become perfectionists. On the other hand, they need to realise that they deserve a break too.

Aquarius: Jan 21-Feb 18 – Reading

This zodiac is ruled by Uranus, which is a planet of change. This zodiac operates entirely in the mind. These individuals are the knowledge seekers who are insatiable when it comes to information. These individuals simply love reading and staying updated with information.

Pisces: Feb 19-Mar 20 – Escape

This zodiac sign is ruled by Neptune. This is a sign of deepest waters and these individuals have an intense empathetic nature; but, at the same time, they are extremely compassionate. They love to escape from situations.