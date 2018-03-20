5 Zodiac Signs Who Will Never Ever Forgive You

Taurus: April 20-May 20

Their stubbornness can often make them refuse to budge in whenever someone asks them for forgiveness. They also believe that they should start lying in situations when they realise that they cannot win. On the other hand, they might not be someone who takes revenge immediately. They don't like being hurt, and if someone is asking them for forgiveness, then they need to assume that they have done something to really hurt them.

Leo: Jul 23-Aug 23

These individuals are not the ones who will forgive others easily. They tend to forget that they are not perfect themselves. They tend to sulk on the issues that mostly are of not great importance. They love to drag problems to the maximum extent, where the person would completely give up on asking them sorry, as their sorry falls on deaf ears.

Virgo: Aug 24-Sept 23

These individuals are known to go above and beyond for the people that they love. They tend to have standards that no other zodiac sign can reach. So, every time someone inevitably messes up, they will feel like they are allowed to hold forgiveness over their head as a punishment. They definitely do not forgive easily. They never really forgive and forget; they just make sure that people know they are not over it and that they are still hurt.

Scorpio: Oct 24-Nov 22

These individuals do not just expect an apology, but they expect an all-out parade in your honour. They tend to take things a little bit more personally than what is needed. Just because someone cancelled their plans or if they've failed to update them on the important happenings, then these individuals tend to be hurt. Their mind automatically turns to these scenarios where their whole relationship or friendship is built on lies. Even though if someone asks them for forgiveness, they tend to only forgive after they have hurt them back!

Capricorn: Dec 23-Jan 20

These individuals pretend to forgive, but they do not actually forgive. When someone asks them for their forgiveness, they have a good chance, as they know where they have messed up, and they intend to make sure that they get to make the other person feel guilty as much as they can.

