These Are Zodiac Signs Which Are Manipulative

Scorpio!

This sign tops the list of manipulation! They are excellent leaders and extremely persuasive. They are always paying attention to the smallest details and they also have a methodical approach towards everything. This characteristic of theirs makes it super-easy for them to manipulate people in the easiest ways.

Cancer!

One of the main weaknesses of this sign is that they can be quite manipulative. They will never wish to admit it, but it's true. The fact is, they are seen getting manipulative only when they think it's for the best. It is a way of protecting themselves or their loved one. If they feel that manipulation is the only way to accomplish their wish, then there is nothing that can stop them.

Gemini

These guys get what they wish for and they will do just about anything to get it. They are extremely indecisive, which is why they mask their indecisiveness by making, what seems to be, confident decisions. This confuses the other person.

Pisces

Their selfless nature confuses one on how these signs are on the list, but deep down, they do have their own motive to help others around. Sometimes, they are desperate to help others that you almost wonder if it's for selfish reasons and the fact is they are sly in this matter.



Leo

They take the initiative to solve various problems to get what they want. Sometimes, this means they become manipulative and they are not too embarrassed to own up to it either. Their actions are considerably meaner and hard to decipher, which can confuse others around them.