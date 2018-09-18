Subscribe to Boldsky
5 Lucky Signs On Your Palm That Reveal Life Secrets

If you are into palmistry, then understanding every line and its meaning becomes important, and you would realise that each line or the sign or symbol that you would see has its own purpose.

There are different signs which can turn lucky for a person if they are found on the palm of an individual.

lucky signs on the palm

According to palmistry studies, there are five vital signs that are lucky for people. Having any of these five signs reveal a lot about the individual and their personality.

Fish, Flag, Swastika, Lotus and Temple signs on the palm are considered to be lucky symbols.

Interesting Palm Signs That Reveal How Rich And Famous You Can Be! 

Check out for more details about the five lucky signs found on the palm.

A Fish Symbol

A ‘fish line' is also called the happiness line. It is a very rare palm line. If a person has this line, then it indicates that the chances of success or happiness are only just around the corner. The fish symbol also indicates foreign travel, status and enormous wealth. The person is also believed to be noble-minded, and they are generous in charity as well.

A Flag Sign

Having a flag sign on the mount of Saturn is considered to be lucky. If a person has this flag symbol on their palm, then it is believed that the person will become very famous. Fame can come their way, in any form of art or they can become famous at the international level. These individuals will taste success in the later stages of their life as well.

Do You Have The Letter "H" On Your Palm? This Is What It Can Reveal About Your Personality

A Swastik Sign

Individuals who have a Swastik sign on their palm are considered to be extremely fortunate. Their hard work and dedication is something that will raise them to the highest position of success. On the other hand, if a person has the Swastik symbol on his fate line, then it is said that the individual would be extremely talented.

A Lotus Sign

The lotus sign is associated with Goddess Laxmi who is considered to be a giver of wealth and fortune. Individuals who have this sign are supposed to be pure, and they are generally blessed with a luxurious life. These individuals are also learned individuals and even spiritual gurus.

What Does The Letter "V" On Your Heart Line Reveal

A Temple Sign

A temple sign is generally found in the palms of saints, gurus, great reformers and intellectual individuals. This sign is mostly seen on the mount of Jupiter and is considered to be a rare sign. Individuals who have this sign are supposed to hold a very high position in the society.

    Read more about: palmistry life predictions
    Story first published: Tuesday, September 18, 2018, 13:31 [IST]
