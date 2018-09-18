5 Lucky Signs On Your Palm That Reveal Life Secrets

If you are into palmistry, then understanding every line and its meaning becomes important, and you would realise that each line or the sign or symbol that you would see has its own purpose.
There are different signs which can turn lucky for a person if they are found on the palm of an individual.
According to palmistry studies, there are five vital signs that are lucky for people. Having any of these five signs reveal a lot about the individual and their personality.
Fish, Flag, Swastika, Lotus and Temple signs on the palm are considered to be lucky symbols.
Interesting Palm Signs That Reveal How Rich And Famous You Can Be!
Check out for more details about the five lucky signs found on the palm.
A Fish Symbol
A ‘fish line' is also called the happiness line. It is a very rare palm line. If a person has this line, then it indicates that the chances of success or happiness are only just around the corner. The fish symbol also indicates foreign travel, status and enormous wealth. The person is also believed to be noble-minded, and they are generous in charity as well.
A Flag Sign
Having a flag sign on the mount of Saturn is considered to be lucky. If a person has this flag symbol on their palm, then it is believed that the person will become very famous. Fame can come their way, in any form of art or they can become famous at the international level. These individuals will taste success in the later stages of their life as well.
Do You Have The Letter "H" On Your Palm? This Is What It Can Reveal About Your Personality
A Swastik Sign
Individuals who have a Swastik sign on their palm are considered to be extremely fortunate. Their hard work and dedication is something that will raise them to the highest position of success. On the other hand, if a person has the Swastik symbol on his fate line, then it is said that the individual would be extremely talented.
A Lotus Sign
The lotus sign is associated with Goddess Laxmi who is considered to be a giver of wealth and fortune. Individuals who have this sign are supposed to be pure, and they are generally blessed with a luxurious life. These individuals are also learned individuals and even spiritual gurus.
Related Articles
- How Exactly Do Your Palm Lines Predict Your Future?
-
- Will Yours Be A Love Marriage? Check What Your Palm Lines Indicate About It
- Got Too Many Lines On The Palm? Let's Find Out What They Imply!
- These Marks On The Palm Can Reveal A Lot About You; Read On!
- What Does The Letter “V” On Your Heart Line Reveal
- What Does A Triangle On Your Palm Mean?
- What Does The Letter 'V' On Your Palm Mean?
- Facing Pregnancy Issues? Then, Blame Your Palm Lines!
- These Signs On The Palm Can Make You The Most Powerful Person
- Everything That You Need To Know About Your Heart Line
- Do You Have A Trident Sign On Your Palm?
- This Is How Your Finger's Length Can Define Your Personality