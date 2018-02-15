List Of The Most Dishonest Zodiac Signs

Taurus: April 20-May 20

People of this sign are usually strong and very determined in everything that they do. But they are often seen defending their own freedom and independence above everything else.

Taurus: April 20-May 20 (Cont'd)

They are rated as the most dishonest zodiac signs. These individuals do not lie compulsively or out of meanness or being distant. They do it because they are always looking to protect their space and privacy. Hence, they would prefer to lie.

Leo: July 23-Aug 23

This is the most powerful zodiac sign and people of this zodiac sign have strong personalities. They are independent and confident individuals. They are also very affectionate. Their charismatic temperament makes others believe that whatever is being told or done by them is always right. It can lead them to lie and get away with it easily and they often do this to save their own skin.

Leo: July 23-Aug 23 (Cont'd)

People of this sign are known to not spare even the fools when it comes to saving themselves or manipulating others, especially when they want to get what they want. They are liars in the sense that they do things to prove others wrong and show others that they can achieve anything they want.

Gemini: May 21-June 20

People of this sign are known to have two sides. Their dual nature at times causes them to violate their principles or they end up lying. There are times when they get confused and tangle up to what they hold as being true in the first place.

Gemini: May 21-June 20 (Cont'd)

It is said that these individuals are not dishonest intentionally, but they are dishonest due to their dual nature. They generally need some time to clear their heads about what they believe in and what they want. Hence, if you want them to be true, you'll just need to have a little patience.

Scorpio: Oct 24-Nov 22

People of this sign are highly volatile and are considered to be the biggest liars. They are highly manipulative and often like to have everything under their control. They will go to great lengths to create a web of lies, which none will find out about, as they love to play with other's minds.

Scorpio: Oct 24-Nov 22 (Cont'd)

The people of this sign are highly analytic, hence they know each person's weak points to ensure that nothing slips out of their tongue. They are also pretty secretive about their lies, which makes it tough for others to get to know the truth.