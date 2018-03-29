How 31st March Blue Moon Will Affect Your Zodiac Signs

On March 31st, 2018, the world would not only witness the Blue Moon Day, but also Passover, Easter and April Fools' Day fall on the same day.

For all the enthusiastic individuals, this blue moon will not only be the second blue moon of 2018, it is believed that it will also be the last blue moon we see until 31st October 2020!

We bring in details on how each of the zodiac signs will get influenced with the blue moon and the impact it will have on your relationship statuses as well.

Check it out...

Aries: March 21-April 19

These individuals need to be prepared for new love to make an appearance! They would experience love, love and lotsa love during this phase. The year is gonna hit them fast out of nowhere, and they will be seen going down hard! They will try and avoid situations that might possibly end with a broken heart.

Taurus: April 20-May 20

For months now they have been trying to make major changes in their life. Those who wanted to move out from a stagnant work position, or from a city that they don't like, or have a tough relationship, now will be the time as they tend to move out easily. The blue moon seems to bring in the clarity that they have been wanting to do for the longest period of time.

Traits That Define Each Zodiac Sign

Gemini: May 21-June 20

During this blue moon they will have the feeling like they need to burn things down and start all over again. They love to have an epic escape and make a big move to start all over again. It is hard work to keep a relationship alive during this time. But at the same time, they cannot keep running in order to avoid making changes and expect to find happiness.

Cancer: June 21-July 22

This will be the one moment where these individuals feel ready to take a massive risk regarding life decisions. This is the first time in ages that such risks could bring in luck for you! The key of their success lies in trusting their partners.

Leo: Jul 23-Aug 23

These individuals are the ones who will be going through a tough time and, of course, all eyes and a lot of pressure has been on them so much that they are frankly surprised on how many people are waiting to see them have a nervous breakdown. They need to remember that they are just getting stronger and are thriving hard.

Virgo: Aug 24-Sept 23

On this blue moon day, these individuals will find contemplating the other side of life which is the religious side and not the physical realm. This will be an important time for these individuals whether or not they try to reach any of the answers they think they are looking for. They need to keep their heart open to romantic love.

Negative Traits Of Each Zodiac Sign Revealed

Libra: Sept 24-Oct 23

They might think of themselves to have a pretty decent relationship with most of their exes, and this is probably true, except the one who gets under our skin and brings out the absolute worst in them. All that they need to do is walk away from their nonsense past once and for all!

Scorpio: Oct 24-Nov 22

They have been making serious decisions about a romantic relationship in their lives. Now is the time for them to trust their gut and get things over with. They might call it quits in certain things as this might end up being easier.

Sagittarius: Nov 23-Dec 22

The blue moon means that these individuals have complete freedom to unleash their inner peace. They need to embrace their youthful urge to go see something new or visit new places or learn new things about the world.

Capricorn: Dec 23-Jan 20

The blue moon will radically shake up everything that they value and hold dear. But this is not related to their professional life or their family members. If they have been feeling settled and happy, they need to prepare themselves with a strange urge for freedom.

The Hidden Talents Of Each Zodiac Sign

Aquarius: Jan 21-Feb 18

These individuals will experience dramatic upheaval in the their loved ones' lives. The blue moon brings in a time of happiness and peace. This might be scary, as it would be new. They need to expect themselves from finding a serious commitment to a special love.

Pisces: Feb 19-Mar 20

The blue moon will create chaos in the love lives. This is not because of the current relationship which seems to be perfect. They are always believed to be perfectionists, and lately they have been more focused than ever, and this phase seems to be great.