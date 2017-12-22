What Makes These Zodiac Signs The Least Common

With the 12 zodiac signs, there are a few signs that are considered to be the least common ones to be found in the human population.
All thanks to astrology, it gets easier to understand about a person by reading his zodiac sign details. All that one needs to do is know the zodiac sign of the person, which helps to know about the characteristic and personality of him/her.
But there are a few zodiac signs that are considered to be the least common ones and here we bring to you the list of these special zodiacs, which are different and unique from the rest.
Aries: March 21-April 19
According to the stats, this zodiac sign has less births taking place when compared to the rest of the zodiac signs. They can be described as self-obsessed individuals. They have an aggressive and pioneering approach to life and relationships. Apart from this, they are blessed with undying energy levels and are always ready to take up challenges.
Why Aries Is The Rarest?
These individuals are believed to have an unpredictable approach towards life. They hate to be common and they do not like it when people make assumptions about them. This is why they do not share their secrets with the rest.
Sagittarius: November 23-December 22
According to certain astrologers and scholars, this zodiac sign witnesses the least number of births compared to the rest. These individuals have a rare gem in the face of their brainpower. This gives them the power to be stronger when compared to other zodiacs.
Why Sagittarius Is The Rarest?
This zodiac sign is blessed with a magical power of men and money. They are brilliant in understanding the rest of the world. The people belonging to this zodiac sign are mostly likely to take up jobs, where there is either money in abundance or man force. They can never, ever go wrong with that.
Aquarius: January 20-February 18
Between the post mid-Jan up until February, the stats reveal that this period is the third-least common time for births. On the other hand, with February having even lesser number of days, there are lesser chances of babies being born under this zodiac sign.
Why Aquarians Are The Rarest?
These individuals are known for their loyalty, which is etched into their roots to any relationship or bond they are in. While, on the other hand, when they focus at the task in hand, they tend to swear a deep loyalty. Their selflessness is what makes them one of the rarest individuals in the crowd.