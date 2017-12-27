Daily Horoscope: 27th December 2017

27 December Horoscope | 27 दिसम्बर दैनिक राशिफल | Daily Horoscope Astrology | Boldsky

Do you have an important meeting scheduled for which you need some good luck? Are you appearing for an important examination and want to wear luck on your sleeves? Well there is a certain way to do so.

According to our astrological signs, we have certain colours which we often gravitate towards. This phenomenon explains why you have different clothing items of similar colour.

Certain colours are known to appeal to us astrologically. Carrying those colours with us also increase luck. Surprising isn't it? Well, read on to known more which colour will bring you luck according to your zodiac sign.

Aries- Red, white and Yellow

Taurus- Pink, white and green

Gemini-Light yellow, green and pink

Cancer- White, grey, silver, cream

Leo- Gold, purple orange

Virgo- Blue green yellow white

Libra- White and light blue

Scorpio- Red and chocolate

Sagittarius- Dark yellow, orange and green

Capricorn- black and purple

Aquarius- light blue and purple

Pisces- yellow and orange

So the next time you are in need to extra luck, try wearing these colours or carrying something of your lucky colour with you. If you want to know what else is in store for you today, have a look at your daily horoscope below.

Here is your daily horoscope for December 27th 2017, according to your zodiac sign.