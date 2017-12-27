Daily Horoscope: 27th December 2017

Do you have an important meeting scheduled for which you need some good luck? Are you appearing for an important examination and want to wear luck on your sleeves? Well there is a certain way to do so.
According to our astrological signs, we have certain colours which we often gravitate towards. This phenomenon explains why you have different clothing items of similar colour.
Certain colours are known to appeal to us astrologically. Carrying those colours with us also increase luck. Surprising isn't it? Well, read on to known more which colour will bring you luck according to your zodiac sign.
- Aries- Red, white and Yellow
- Taurus- Pink, white and green
- Gemini-Light yellow, green and pink
- Cancer- White, grey, silver, cream
- Leo- Gold, purple orange
- Virgo- Blue green yellow white
- Libra- White and light blue
- Scorpio- Red and chocolate
- Sagittarius- Dark yellow, orange and green
- Capricorn- black and purple
- Aquarius- light blue and purple
- Pisces- yellow and orange
So the next time you are in need to extra luck, try wearing these colours or carrying something of your lucky colour with you. If you want to know what else is in store for you today, have a look at your daily horoscope below.
Here is your daily horoscope for December 27th 2017, according to your zodiac sign.
Aries
Your day will be well spent and you will experience positive thoughts for majority of the day. You will also strive to spend your time as productive as possible. You are predicted to earn profits in business.
You will also come across someone who will help your business grow. However, your expenses will increase.
You need to take special care of your health. Offering curds to the poor will prove to be beneficial for you.
Taurus
It is predicted to be a good day for you. Your relations with your spouse will be good. For singles, a marriage proposal may be finalised today.
You are advised to make a list of things as you will tend to forget stuff today.
Gemini
Someone with high intelligence will help you make a successful business proposal today. You will also come across various opportunities to move forward career wise, which are going to benefit you highly.
Cancer
You might be inclined towards reaching the depths of any matter. You will also come across opportunities to solve an argument. You are advised to talk to the person directly to put across your point of view.
Take special care of certain relationships. Marital life will be bliss. Feeding jiggery and chana to monkeys will be helpful for you. Health issues need attention.
Leo
You will be worried over a person who might back-stab you today. You will be unsuccessful in your travels or any other task that you set out to do.
Therefore, you are advised to stay at home today. Write ‘OM' on a bail leaf and offer it to Lord Shiv to remove all obstacles in your course.Leo-
Virgo
You will be successful in fulfilling all your goals for today. You are highly advised to watch your words before speaking. Increase in wealth is foreseen. You will also recover some bad debts today.
Libra
Any money matter which is pending from a long time will be resolved today. You are advised to be careful regarding things at work or home. There may be a few changes in marital life.
Scorpio
Today, your complete focus will be on your goals. You will shoulder a new responsibility which you will strive to complete, and will be successful too.
Sagittarius
The Moon god has showered you with all his blessings for today. You will be in a very happy state of mind. Singles will come across marriage proposals which will be successful. Students will also benefit today and will achieve success.
Capricorn
Today you will achieve whatever you strive for. You will also achieve success in your career due to your friends. Make an effort to drive away negative thoughts, if any, for today.
Aquarius
You will come across a sudden way of earning wealth today. You are advised to invest this wealth carefully and also donate some of it to charity. There will a few ups and downs in your love life though.