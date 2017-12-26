Daily Horoscope: 26th December 2017

Do you know what determines the zodiac sign that you are born in? Your zodiac sign depends on the position of the Sun at the time of your birth. But the Moon is the one that affects your behaviour. Therefore, both the Sun and the Moon are the illuminaries, considered to be very important in Astrology.
The zodiac sign in which you are born tells you valuable information about yourself and your future. Did you know that our astrological signs even have an impact on our physical appearance as well? Well, read on to know more.
Astrologers have recently uncovered a set of physical traits which are common to each zodiac sign. People born under Gemini are considered to have a small structure and refined features.
People born under Scorpio are muscular with intense looks in their eyes. Sagittarians are said to be tall. It is also believed that majority of the female Sagittarians exude Tom boy-like behaviour.
With so much information that our zodiac signs give us, it is time to look into the future and see what lies in store for us.
Here is your Daily Horoscope for December 26th, 2017, read on to know what is in store for you today.
Aries
Any travel that you undertake for business purposes will be successful. Elders will extend their help to you. You will incline towards Vedic chants. Your economy will be stable. You are also predicted to embark on a long journey.
Taurus
You are prone to suffer a loss through accidents, robbery or illness. You are advised to take care of any valuable items. Do not be a part of unnecessary arguments.
Gemini
Your expenses are prone to be more than what is planned. You might also come across a marriage proposal today. Increase in wealth is foreseen.
Cancer
Matters of inheritance will be the reason for increase in wealth for you today. Employment is also foreseen. You are likely to achieve success in examinations as well.
Leo
You will take part in a happy occasion today. Your travels will be successful. Any task relating to studies will be successful. It is advised to stay away from any legal issues.
Virgo
You will be busy in unnecessary tasks today. Bad news might be in store for you. You might be a bit worried over your health and will also experience mental stress.
Libra
You will finally get the fruit of your hard work today. You will receive respect and recognition due to your work assignment. Doors to earn wealth will open up for you.
Scorpio
Your relations with old friends and relatives will improve. Good news is in store for you. You will come across opportunities to earn wealth. You will also receive benefits from new schemes.
Sagittarius
Your stars are in your favour today. You will get good rewards for the good deeds that you did previously. In fact, whatever you touch, will turn to gold. Your travels will be fruitful.
Capricorn
Today, your enemies will strive to come near you and harm you. You are advised to be careful at the same time and be lenient, as they will not be able to cause you any harm. Offer any yellow item to Goddess Bangna Mukhi today to attract luck.
Aquarius
Your travels will be fruitful. You are predicted to recover from bad debts too. Elders will help you in your endeavors. Also, taking their advice before making an important decision will be helpful for you.