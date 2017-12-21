These Are The Lucky Days According To Your Zodiac Sign

Curious to know what your lucky day in 2018 will be? With the planetary changes happening around us, there are certain changes in each zodiac sign that happen as well.
These changes are mostly seen to be positive and rewarding for all the zodiac signs. Each zodiac sign has its own set of lucky days of the week, which will be more rewarding and favourable than any other day of the week.
So, let's find out what's the lucky day according to your zodiac sign, shall we?
Aries: March 21-April 19
This zodiac sign is going to experience a good and rewarding year ahead. The lucky days for this zodiac are Monday, Friday and Saturday. These days are considered to be best in terms of making an investment.
Taurus: April 20-May 20
The people of this sign need a lot of hard work to get success and growth in the coming year. The lucky days for this zodiac sign are Wednesday and Thursday. It is going to be exceptionally lucky for them. Anything done on these two days of the week can get them fulfilling rewards.
Gemini: May 21-June 20
For this zodiac sign, love will be in favour. One can ask their love out on either of these days, which are Monday, Wednesday, Saturday or Sunday to make them the most memorable ones.
Cancer: June 21-July 22
This year is going to be a challenging one for this zodiac sign. They will have to put in a lot of energy and hard work to become successful in both professional and personal life. The lucky days for this zodiac sign are Tuesday, Saturday and Sunday.
Leo: Jul 23–Aug 23
The coming year will be a rewarding one for this zodiac sign. Deciding on making investments or any other financial decisions should be done on the lucky days which are Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday.
Virgo: Aug 24–Sep 23
These people will finally get their fruitful results, as they would be seeing some positive results that they have been planning for since long. The lucky days for Virgos in the coming year are Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
Libra: Sep 24–Oct 23
This zodiac will face a lot of stress and challenges in the coming year. But they do not have to worry, as they would also have days that will be 100% rewarding and fulfilling. The lucky days for this zodiac sign in the coming year are Saturdays and Sundays.
Scorpio: Oct 24–Nov 22
These individuals will have their fair share of happiness in the coming year. If they are planning on taking any professional or any other life-altering decision, they can do it on their lucky days which are Monday, Friday and Sunday.
Sagittarius: Nov 23–Dec 22
This coming year is going to bring in a lot of growth and success for this zodiac sign. While making decisions, they need to keep in mind about their lucky days, which are Friday, Monday and Tuesday.
Capricorn: Dec 23–Jan 20
These individuals will get their long-awaited success and acknowledgement in the coming year. The lucky days for this zodiac sign are Mondays and Sundays.
Aquarius: Jan 21–Feb 18
These individuals will have their share of ups and downs. But things can fall in place when they are done on the lucky days, which are Tuesdays and Saturdays.