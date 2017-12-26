2018: Romance Predictions According To Chinese Astrology

According to Chinese astrology, the love predictions for the coming year 2018 are out. Just the way the Western zodiac signs have 12 signs, Chinese astrology too is similar to it.

Unlike the Western zodiac, the Chinese zodiac is decided by the year in which you were born. It is not calculated based on the month.

To find out which is your Chinese zodiac, you can check out the Chinese calender that is mentioned below and find out what your love life is going to be like in the coming year.

These 12 signs of the Chinese astrology are represented by 12 animals. So go ahead and find out about your zodiac animal...