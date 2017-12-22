2018: Chinese Zodiac - The Year Of The Dog And What It Means

There are 12 animals in Chinese astrology, which are designated as per the Chinese lunar calendar and they are: Rat, Ox, Tiger, Rabbit, Dragon, Snake, Horse, Goat, Monkey, Rooster, Dog, and Pig.
These animals repeat in a cycle of 12 years. The coming year, according to the Chinese calendar is said to be the "Year of the Dog".
You May Also Like To Read: What You Are Addicted To, According To Your Zodiac Sign
If you are wondering what are the Chinese zodiac signs all about, then read on to find out more...
Chinese zodiac sign is not designated by the monthly positions of the sun and constellations, but it is more dependent on the yearly Chinese lunar calendar.
So, check out on what your Chinese zodiac sign reveals about the coming year, 2018...
The Date of The Zodiac Begins On…
According to the Chinese astrology, the ‘Year of the Dog' begins on February 16th, 2018, and it is said to end on February 4th, 2019. It is further revealed that the babies born between these dates will have the dog as their Chinese zodiac sign.
Also Read:Lucky Colours For 2018 According To Your Zodiac Sign
It Will Be The First Year For Dog To Rule The Zodiacs
According to Chinese astrology, this coming year will be the first ‘Year of the Dog' in 12 long years. The coming year is also designated as the Earth year, since it is one of the five elements that is also cycled through in the Chinese zodiac.
The Meaning Of “The Year Of The Dog” As Per Astrology
People born under the sign of the dog are said to be loyal, friendly, and kind. On the other hand, they are less likely to seek money and power. Apart from this, they are honest, easygoing, and helpful to others.