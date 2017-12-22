2018: Chinese Zodiac - The Year Of The Dog And What It Means

There are 12 animals in Chinese astrology, which are designated as per the Chinese lunar calendar and they are: Rat, Ox, Tiger, Rabbit, Dragon, Snake, Horse, Goat, Monkey, Rooster, Dog, and Pig.

These animals repeat in a cycle of 12 years. The coming year, according to the Chinese calendar is said to be the "Year of the Dog".

If you are wondering what are the Chinese zodiac signs all about, then read on to find out more...

Chinese zodiac sign is not designated by the monthly positions of the sun and constellations, but it is more dependent on the yearly Chinese lunar calendar.

So, check out on what your Chinese zodiac sign reveals about the coming year, 2018...