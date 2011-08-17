Sudha Murthy's Birthday: Inspiring Story Of The First Woman Engineer Life oi-Staff

It is true that behind every successful man there is a woman. Today, we are introducing a special woman who has not changed the life and future of her husband but many women, youth and the aged. We are talking about the Infosys founder Narayana Murthy's wife Sudha Murthy. Sudha is a social worker and a writer. She also heads the Infosys foundation.

Born in 1950, Sudha Murthy did her bachelors in engineering at B.V.B. College of Engineering & Technology, Hubli. She even stood first for the state and received a gold medal from the Chief Minister of Karnataka. Sudha continued with her masters in computer science during 1974 at IISC, Bangalore where she again topped and received a gold medal from the Indian Institute Of Engineers.

She was the first woman engineer hired by TELCO which was at that time had a men-only policy. Complaining the gender policy, Sudha Murthy had even written a letter to JRD Tata and was later invited for a special interview by the company.

In an interview, Sudha was quoted saying that when Narayana Murthy planned to start Infosys, she too had contributed some amount that she had saved for monthly expenses. This way Sudha has always backed NRN in his journey to success. She had even related problems to the Sanjeevani mountains and motivated the younger crowd to grow bigger like Hanuman to tackle problems.

The woman behind NRN is honoured with Padmashri by the government of India. She has even been given an honorary doctorate and the Raja Lakshmi Award for her outstanding contribution to social service. She is also a literary figure. Many famous books titled How I Taught My Grandmother To Read, The Bird with Golden Wings, Gently Falls the Bakula are highly popular. Some of her stories are even translated to the Assamese language.