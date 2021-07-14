Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Class 12 Indian Student Kashish Lakra Youngest To Qualify For Summer Paralympic Games Insync oi-Boldsky Desk

Kashish Lakra, a class 12 student from Modern Public School, Shalimar Bagh, New Delhi has created a new record. She became India's youngest athlete to qualify for the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 in the Women's Club Throw F51 category. Kiren Rijiju, India's then Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports also congratulated Kashish on Twitter for her selection.

Indian Paralympic Committee declared a list of selected participants after the New Delhi selection trials. After the announcement, Rijiju wrote - "I congratulate our champion Para Athletes for qualifying in the Club Throw F-51 event at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics. Many congratulations to Amit and Dharambir in the men's event and Kashish Lakra in the women's event."

The former sports minister encouraged Kashish and other Paralympians. Rijiju had earlier said that Indian athletes were determined to win medals in the upcoming event and that they were working hard for it.

Modern Public School is rejoicing in this achievement. Alka Kapur, principal of MPS thanked the coach and she also dubbed Kashish's selection in the National Paralympics team as "dream come true". The social media post applauding Kashish is still flooding with best wishes by her fellow students and teachers.

Kashish Lakra gave credit for her accomplishment to the coaches and the school's cutting-edge infrastructure. She said that they have been trained well and the results are pleasing for everybody alike. The school management is proud of their student who will represent India on the global stage.

In wake of the surging COVID-19 cases, the organisers of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 will hold a state of emergency in the entire country. The mega sporting event will go underway, without any spectators from July 23 to August 8 2021. The 2020 Summer Paralympics will begin on 24 August 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. The tournament ends on 5 September 2021.

The Indian para-athletes like boxers and shooters who were already training abroad will be excused from firm guidelines. But the athletes who will reach Tokyo from high-risk areas, including India will have to adhere to strict protocols. On July 17 the first group of Indian athletes will leave for Tokyo.