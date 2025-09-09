Kajal Aggarwal Targeted With Road Accident Death Rumours: Top 8 Bollywood Celebs Hit By Fake Death Hoaxes

Life After The Blood Moon: Zodiac Predictions Reveal What Each Sign Will Experience Next!

Kajal Aggarwal Targeted With Road Accident Death Rumours

The digital age has made celebrities more accessible than ever, but it has also made them vulnerable to misinformation. This September 2025, actress Kajal Aggarwal found herself at the center of a shocking death hoax, with social media posts claiming she had died in a road accident. Fans panicked, and the rumor spread rapidly across platforms like Twitter, Instagram, and WhatsApp. However, Kajal quickly stepped in to reassure her followers, posting:

"By the grace of god, I want to assure you all that I am perfectly fine, safe, and doing very well ❤️."

This incident underscores the speed at which misinformation can travel online and the importance of verifying news before believing or sharing it.

Amitabh Bachchan: The Evergreen Target Of Hoaxes

Even legends like Amitabh Bachchan are not immune. In June 2020, social media buzzed with claims that Big B had passed away at age 81. Fake images and doctored news tickers circulated widely. The Bachchan family and the actor himself took to social media to confirm his safety, highlighting the importance of relying on credible sources before spreading news.

Shah Rukh Khan: Victim Of International Rumours

In 2017, a European news channel mistakenly reported that Shah Rukh Khan had died in a plane crash. The story was picked up by online platforms and caused mass panic among fans. SRK's production house, Red Chillies Entertainment, promptly issued a statement confirming he was safe, and the actor later addressed the hoax humorously, showing that even superstar status cannot shield one from online misinformation.

Katrina Kaif And The Social Media Spiral

Katrina Kaif experienced a similar scare in 2013 when a Facebook post falsely claimed she had died. Shared extensively, the post created widespread alarm among fans. While the page that started the rumor later admitted it was a hoax, Katrina addressed the situation on her official social media, urging fans not to believe everything online.

Ajay Devgn: A Helicopter Crash That Never Happened

In 2018, rumors circulated claiming Ajay Devgn had died in a helicopter crash near Mahabaleshwar. The false story spread via WhatsApp messages and social media posts with fabricated images. Devgn's team quickly issued statements denying the rumors, and the actor reassured fans directly, showing how celebrity teams now have to be as vigilant as the stars themselves.

Paresh Rawal: Turning A Hoax Into Humor

In 2021, a tweet falsely claimed that veteran actor Paresh Rawal had passed away. Instead of anger, Rawal responded humorously, tweeting:

"Sorry for the misunderstanding as I slept past 7am."

The witty response not only clarified the situation but also diffused panic among fans.

Ayushmann Khurrana: The Car Accident Hoax

Ayushmann Khurrana was the subject of a fake news report in 2013 claiming he had died in a car accident. The report was circulated widely across social media and entertainment websites, leading to widespread concern among fans. Khurrana's team issued a statement confirming that the actor was alive and well, putting the rumors to rest.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: Suicide Rumors

In 2016, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan faced a shocking fake news story claiming she had committed suicide due to family tensions. The false report circulated rapidly online, causing distress among her fans. Her representatives promptly issued a statement denying the claims and confirming her well-being, emphasizing the danger of spreading unverified information.

Raza Murad: When Misinformation Meets Legal Action

Even veteran actor Raza Murad became a victim of a death hoax in August 2025, when a false post on social media claimed he had died, complete with fabricated dates. He filed a police complaint, emphasizing the seriousness of such misinformation and highlighting that celebrities sometimes have to take legal measures to protect their reputations.

The Growing Threat Of Celebrity Death Hoaxes

From Kajal Aggarwal to Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, and others, death hoaxes have shown that no celebrity is immune to online misinformation. These incidents highlight the need for critical thinking, verification, and responsible sharing in the age of social media. While stars often reassure fans directly, the emotional impact on families and followers can be significant. Ultimately, these hoaxes prove that not everything you read online is true, and a moment of caution can prevent widespread panic.