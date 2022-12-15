How To Download PTEC challan online? Insync oi-Pundreeka Valli

To operate a business in states like Mumbai, a tax application registration is required. A company business can use PTEC to pay its professional taxes. PTEC allows firms to pay professional duties in place of its executives and professionals and the self-employed.

Downloading the PTRC challan is required to procure a registration certificate such as PTEC. Registration is required in the case of employed individuals while enrollment is in relation to business and trade or profession. Professional Tax exemption may differ from State to State.

Payment of professional tax has been made simple through the introduction of a new e technology by the Maharashtra government. This whole new approach implies that the professional taxpayer can pay PTEC online via the State (Maharashtra) Goods and Services Tax Department's official website.

Downloading the PTRC and PTEC challan online

• A drop-down option will guide the taxpayer to choose the PTRC period. If the system has prior information about the selected financial year the period will be shown according to the dealer's periodicity.

• If periodicity is not supported in the system, then monthly, quarterly, six monthly and annual options will be displayed. As per the previous tax liability, choose either monthly or yearly.

• After choosing the period, the taxpayer must enter the amount he wants to pay for PTRC.

• Now choose the option of location and enter your mobile number as well.

• Provide the information required and then click on "Proceed for Payment. " If the payment is successful then the taxpayer will be led to the Maharashtra Goods and Services Tax Department web portal. For both the PTEC and PTRC, separate receipts by the name of "Cyber Receipts" will be generated.

• Following the subsequent steps, the taxpayer can download the electronic receipt for use.

• An option to download the receipt later is also provided if it is not yet generated or if he is not able to download immediately.

• MGSTD website is the site to go to in order to download the challans for e-payment. Log into e-services and VAT and Allied Acts, select the option for payment.

• After selecting the pending transaction history option, select the Act option.

• All of the payments made as per this Act will be shown after selecting the submit option.

• If the challan is pending or showing a blank status, then in front of the Status column, the taxpayer can see the "Get Condition" button.

• By selecting "Get Status," the real-time status can be tracked. The "View Chalan" button will replace the "Get Status" button and will help them to create a digital receipt.

