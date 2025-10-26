Girls Born On These Dates Are Goddess Laxmi's Blessings On Earth, Are You One Of Them?

Raveena Tandon At 53: The Daily Beauty Habits That Keep Her Skin And Hair Flawless

Ever Wondered What Is The Secret Meaning Behind The Offerings In Chhath Puja?

Deepika’s Dua To Alia’s Raha: When Bollywood’s Power Couples Revealed Their Adorable Babies’ Faces Insync oi-Deepannita Das

In a world where celebrity lives are constantly under the spotlight, the rare moments when stars open their hearts to share glimpses of their children feel truly special. Over the past few years, several Bollywood couples - from Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh to Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor - have taken to social media to introduce their little ones in the most heartwarming ways.

These moments are more than just viral posts; they mark milestones of love, family, and joy in an industry where privacy often comes at a premium. Let's take a look at some of the most touching introductions that made fans across the nation smile.

Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh's Daughter Dua

For over a year, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh kept their daughter, Dua, away from the public eye - until this Diwali. In a stunning surprise, the power couple finally revealed the first glimpses of baby Dua on Instagram. Dressed in matching red festive outfits, Deepika and Dua looked radiant, while Ranveer, in his white kurta-pyjama, added his usual charm.

One of the photos captured Dua curiously gazing at the Diwali lights, her tiny hands folded during puja. Fans couldn't stop gushing over the "perfect Diwali gift" from DeepVeer. The post quickly went viral, garnering millions of likes within hours. Many commented that little Dua had inherited her mother's grace and her father's infectious energy - a star in the making, indeed.

Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt's Daughter Raha

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who welcomed their daughter Raha in November 2022, have successfully maintained a delicate balance between fame and privacy. The couple first introduced Raha to the world on Christmas 2023, in a sweet gesture that melted hearts everywhere.

Later, in a thoughtful moment, Ranbir and Alia personally met with the paparazzi to request privacy for their daughter. During the informal interaction, Ranbir showed Raha's photo to photographers privately - a rare, respectful middle ground between public curiosity and parental protection. Fans admired the couple's grace and their commitment to keeping Raha's early years as peaceful as possible.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover's Daughter Devi

When Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover welcomed their daughter, Devi, in November 2022, fans couldn't wait for a glimpse. The couple didn't make them wait too long. Soon, they shared sweet snapshots of Devi online - dressed in tiny outfits, smiling and snuggling with her parents.

Bipasha captioned one of the first photos with, "Our world, our joy - Devi." Fans were quick to note how Devi seemed to be a beautiful blend of her parents - Karan's eyes and Bipasha's warmth. The actress later shared in interviews that motherhood had completely transformed her, calling Devi her "most divine blessing."

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's Son Vayu

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's son, Vayu, made his first public appearance through a serene family portrait shared a month after his birth on August 20, 2022. In the photo, Sonam radiated calm joy as she held her newborn close, while Anand stood protectively beside her. The couple revealed his name, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja, symbolising strength and vitality.

Reports now suggest that Sonam may be expecting her second child, though the couple has not yet confirmed the news. For fans, however, the first reveal of baby Vayu remains unforgettable, a symbol of love and new beginnings from Bollywood's most elegant couple.

These moments remind us that, beyond the red carpets and flashbulbs, stars too experience the same joys, anxieties, and tenderness of parenthood.