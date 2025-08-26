Is Your Severe Period Pain Normal? Expert Explains Why It Can Be Risky, Dangerous For Your Fertility

Why Is Trump's Right Hand Always Bruised? Doctors Reveal Silent Warning Signs That You Must Not Ignore At 79!

Celebrate Onam 2025 In Chicago: How A Kerala-Inspired Restaurant Brought Onam Tradition To Life Insync oi-Riny John

As the monsoon clouds fade and homes fill with the scent of flowers and traditional dishes, Onam reminds us of the warmth of family, the joy of shared laughter, and the comforting rhythm of rituals passed down through generations. For many, it is a time to gather around the banana-leaf Sadya, taste the first bite of a childhood favourite, and remember the stories of King Mahabali, whose legendary generosity inspires the spirit of the festival. Even far from Kerala, the essence of Onam can be felt. Places like Thattu in Chicago are bringing the flavours and traditions of the festival closer to those living away from home.

Thattu: A Love Story Turned Culinary Venture

Thattu was founded by Margaret Pak, a Korean-American from California, and Vinod Kalathil, a native of Kozhikode, Kerala. The couple met in Las Vegas in 2002 and, after dating for three years, married in Kozhikode. During their time in Kerala, Margaret experienced her first Onam Sadya, the grand traditional feast, and faced a small but memorable challenge: being left-handed, she felt unsure about eating with her left hand at the family table, where it is customary to eat with the right.

Her mother-in-law reassured her warmly, saying it was perfectly fine, and that small gesture of kindness helped Margaret feel included and connected to the tradition. That moment stayed with her, inspiring her to bring Kerala's culinary heritage to a wider audience.

Photo Credit: https://www.instagram.com/thattuchicago

Margaret began learning traditional Kerala recipes from Vinod's mother, and in 2023, they opened Thattu in Chicago's Avondale neighborhood. Named after the Malayalam word "thattukada," meaning street food shop, Thattu was born to showcase the authentic flavors of Kerala beyond the more common North Indian dishes found in most Indian restaurants.

An Authentic Onam Sadya Experience

At Thattu, the Sadya is served traditionally on banana leaves and eaten by hand, reflecting Kerala's culinary heritage. Key dishes include:

Matta Rice - A nutty, wholesome rice that forms the heart of the Sadya.

A nutty, wholesome rice that forms the heart of the Sadya. Sambar - A fragrant lentil and vegetable stew, subtly spiced and tangy.

A fragrant lentil and vegetable stew, subtly spiced and tangy. Avial - A creamy coconut and yogurt-based vegetable medley, rich in flavor and texture.

A creamy coconut and yogurt-based vegetable medley, rich in flavor and texture. Kaalan - Elephant yam cooked with yogurt and fenugreek, adding a unique, earthy taste.

Elephant yam cooked with yogurt and fenugreek, adding a unique, earthy taste. Pork Peralan - A spicy pork preparation, paired with yucca cake and coconut-braised greens.

A spicy pork preparation, paired with yucca cake and coconut-braised greens. Pickles and Chutneys - Tangy, spicy, and sweet accompaniments that enhance every bite.

Tangy, spicy, and sweet accompaniments that enhance every bite. Payasam - A traditional sweet dish made with rice, lentils, and coconut milk, served at the end of the feast.

Each dish is carefully prepared to preserve authenticity, allowing diners to experience the traditional flavors of Kerala.

Thattu's Recognition

The restaurant's dedication to authentic cuisine has earned national recognition. The New York Times included Thattu in its 2023 list of the 50 best restaurants in the United States, highlighting its unique Kerala cuisine and cultural offerings.

Celebrating Onam, Wherever You Are

Onam reminds us that home is not just a place, it is the feeling of belonging, shared joy, and cherished tradition. The memory of Margaret's first Onam Sadya in Kerala, with its small moment of reassurance about eating with her left hand, lives on in every meal served at Thattu. Each dish, carefully prepared and shared, becomes a bridge between cultures and generations.

Whether in Kerala or at a restaurant like Thattu in Chicago, Onam is a celebration of abundance, togetherness, and the simple pleasures of life. It invites us to take a moment, savour the flavors of tradition, and create moments that linger in memory long after the last bite.