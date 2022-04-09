Amarnath Yatra 2022: Registration For The Holy Pilgrimage To Begin From 11 April, Where To Apply, Useful Tips Insync oi-Shivangi Karn

After a two-year suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual Amarnath Yatra 2022 will resume on June 30 and end on August 11, according to Nitishwar Kumar, CEO of the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board. Kumar also stated that this year's Amarnath Yatra registration will begin on April 11th.

The 43-day holy pilgrimage to Amarnath Yatra 2022 will begin in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir with all the necessary protocols and will conclude as per tradition on Shravan Purnima which falls on August 11, the day of the Raksha-Bandhan festival.

The decision to start the Yatra on June 30th this year was made during the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board's 41st Board meeting, which was recently held in Jammu under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

Registration For Amarnath Yatra 2022

On April 11th, registration for Amarnath Yatra 2022 will begin. Pilgrims can also register online using the Shrine Board's website and mobile app.

The registration procedure will be carried out in 446 Jammu and Kashmir Bank, Yes Bank, PNB Bank and 100 SBI Bank offices across the country. More than three lakh pilgrims are expected to register for the Yatra.

For the accommodation of pilgrims, the board has also built a Yatri Niwas in Ramban where around 3000 pilgrims can stay.

According to the board, the pilgrims will be given Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) tags, which would allow the temple board to track them during the Yatra. The board has also extended the insurance coverage to one year for pony handlers who transport pilgrims to the shrine. Pilgrims' insurance coverage has also increased from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.

Tips For The Yatra

Attire: Pilgrims are suggested to bring enough woollens clothes such as sweaters and trousers, along with windcheaters, sleeping bags, raincoats, blankets, waterproof shoes, umbrellas, torch, walking stick and other useful items. Women are suggested not to wear sarees during the yatra; a salwar suit can be worn if desired.

Pilgrims are suggested to bring enough woollens clothes such as sweaters and trousers, along with windcheaters, sleeping bags, raincoats, blankets, waterproof shoes, umbrellas, torch, walking stick and other useful items. Women are suggested not to wear sarees during the yatra; a salwar suit can be worn if desired. Food: Pilgrims are suggested to carry with them the essential food packets such as biscuits and canned foods. Essential rations will, however, be available at fair prices at the government depots.

Pilgrims are suggested to carry with them the essential food packets such as biscuits and canned foods. Essential rations will, however, be available at fair prices at the government depots. First aid: pilgrims are suggested to carry with them essential medicines according to their health condition. Doctors and nursing staff will however be available at medical posts.

pilgrims are suggested to carry with them essential medicines according to their health condition. Doctors and nursing staff will however be available at medical posts. Insurance: Pilgrims are suggested to carry with them the insurance coverage for the yatra.

Pilgrims are suggested to carry with them the insurance coverage for the yatra. Accommodation: Yatri Niwas for around 3000 was set up by the government, along with payable good tented houses.

Yatri Niwas for around 3000 was set up by the government, along with payable good tented houses. Registration: As per the rule, pilgrims who have not registered will not be allowed to proceed with the journey.

About Amarnath Yatra

Lord Shiva, one of the Holy Trinity, is regarded as a living God. Even 'Rig Veda,' India's most ancient and revered literature, recalls the presence of Lord Shiva in its lyrics. Vedic mythology and astronomy also give proof of the existence of the lord.

The Himalayas is regarded as the adobe of Lord Shiva. Shri Amarnathji Cave Shrine is 45 kilometres from Pahalgam and 141 kilometres from Srinagar; it is located in a narrow gorge (narrow valley with steep and rocky walls situated between mountains) at the extreme end of Lidder valley.

Though the earlier-visited pilgrims recommend starting the yatra in Srinagar, the more commonly-followed practice is to start the journey in Pahalgam and reach Shri Amarnathji, and then come back in four or five days. Srinagar is 96 kilometres away from Pahalgam.