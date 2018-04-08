What Your Moon Sign Is and How It Affects Your Zodiac Sign

Did you know that we all have a moon sign, which directly affects our zodiac signs? While you may be familiar with your zodiac sign (also known as your horoscope or your sun sign) and know the ins and outs it, you may not have enough knowledge of your moon sign and how it comes into play.

So, while your birth date determines your zodiac sign, the position of the moon when you were born decides your moon sign. It is believed that your moon sign is the determining factor of shaping up your soul and emotions. It gives people insights into your deepest desires and needs.

People are not aware of this because figuring out your moon sign is a lot trickier than finding out your zodiac sign. The moon can change positions in as soon as 2-3 days, which means people of the same zodiac sign may have completely different moon signs.

Your moon sign also determines how strongly you express characteristics of your sun sign. For example, if you're a fiery Leo but have a Capricorn moon sign, your fast-paced and aggressive nature may be mellowed down due to the calming and soothing influence of your Capricorn moon sign.

Zodiac Predictions: People Who Are Masters Of Moving On In Life

Moon signs are a great way of determining how emotionally compatible you are with someone else. Let's take a look at what the different moon signs mean and how they affect your zodiac sign.

Read on to find out what each moon sign means, and figure out what your moon sign is.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Aries moon is ruled by Mars, the planet known for war and aggression. An Aries moon is generally moody and gets frustrated easily. These individuals can do a lot of damage when angry. That being said, they have very strong emotions, which can work in their favour when they are passionate about something. They will fight with whatever they have for what they believe in. To let out all this emotional energy, the Aries moon need something that is extremely active. They need a lot of independence in a relationship and don't like feeling restricted by anything.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Taurus moon sign is very down to earth and extremely grounded. While they appreciate the quality of life, they stay away from superficial things. They crave security and want to work hard to reap the benefits of their labour. They are ruled by Venus, the planet of decadence and beauty, so wanting luxury comes naturally to them. When it comes to relationships, they are in it for the long haul and will do anything to make a relationship work. They are people you can depend on.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Gemini moon sign is the life of the party. They love to talk and socialize. They have unprecedented energy and never seem to stop to catch their breath. Being hilarious and humorous comes naturally to them. The Gemini moon sign is good with putting their emotions into words. Gemini is ruled by the planet Mercury, which is a little mischievous. They crave life partners that naturally compliment them. However, they can be fickle-minded when it comes to emotions.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Cancer moon sign loves comfort. They can get very emotional if they don't feel a sense of ease. Their home is sacred and they pride themselves in making it comfortable, cozy and welcoming. Their favourite pastime would be ordering food at home, having a glass of wine and watching their favourite movie. They crave appreciation and feel satisfied when they get noticed.

Zodiac Signs That Are Famous For Their Bad Reputation

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Leo moon sign loves the spotlight. They are so theatrical that they deserve to have a career in acting. They are proud and strong individuals, which makes them very confident too. People admire the way they carry themselves. They aren't afraid of being a bit dramatic, they just call it flair. They are very loyal in relationships. While they love themselves the most, they will safeguard people who are close to them with their life. Leos are empowering and want to empower those they love as well.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Virgo moon sign is the most hardworking of the lot. They have the tenacity of ten people. Using this energy, they are always the first to offer help and are often seen as great therapists for their friends. They can be very charming and easy to talk to. They enjoy helping people get through hard times. Ruled by Mercury, meticulous ways are natural for them. They clean because they feel complete by doing it.

Women Of These Zodiac Signs Attract Men Easily

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Libra moon sign individuals love harmony. They stay away from any kind of chaos in their life and prefer a balance, which is what they look for in a life partner too. This urge for balance makes them very diplomatic and they try to be fair in all aspects of their life. They can be known to be impartial and neutral. They are ruled by Venus, the paramount for beauty and aesthetic in life.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Scorpio moon sign personifies intensity and passion. They strive to get what they want and will stop at nothing. In relationships, they have a strong sexual urge to feel desired. They refuse to settle for anything less than that. Security is a big deal to them. They will not get into a relationship of any kind with someone they don't trust. They never shy away from expressing their feelings. Ruled by Pluto, the biggest problem they run into when trying to express their emotions is by not being able to do it through words.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

For people belonging to the Sagittarius moon sign, the world is their oyster and the sky the limit. They are optimistic, even in the worst situations and prefer seeing the silver lining to everything. They hate being confined and value their freedom above everything. This may also affect their relationships, because being tied down to one person can make them anxious and restless. That being said, if they are in a relationship that allows them to grow, they're in it for the long haul. Ruled by Jupiter, they crave wisdom and truth.

These Zodiac Sign Individuals Will Never Let You Forget Them

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Capricorn moon people mean business. They are highly ambitious and have a high sense of discipline. Nothing can stop them from reaching their goals. They make their success seem easy; but their responsibilities can sometimes get in the way of what they truly desire. This may result in a dip in their emotions. Ruled by Saturn the teacher, they are able to delve deep into their minds and get themselves out of their own head.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

People of the Aquarius moon sign are true innovators. They think progressively and like thinking about the future. They use every new day as a new opportunity to grow intellectually. This characteristic also makes them shut off their feelings completely. They consider their feelings to be ideas rather than emotions. However, they can be considerably emotional when it comes to relationships. They love adventures and the adrenaline makes them feel alive.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

A Pisces moon is an enigma, with layers of emotions. They can be mysterious, sensitive, and sometimes even caught up in their own head when their emotions get the best of them. They are very creative, which makes them natural dreamers and romantics. Life is a theatre to them and they like a little drama in everything in life. However, they are compassionate and selfless. They are ruled by Neptune, which is the symbol of two fish swimming in the opposite direction.