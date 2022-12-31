Just In
15 Celebrated And Nostalgic Songs To Welcome The New Year’s Day
A song on the New Year's Day would soothe us of our previous years pains and cares and get us ready in a calm mood for the ongoings and hope of the new year. A song is a befitting refined human expression of your lofty feeling that you have for this grand occasion that brings out the hero in you for the day.
Traditionally the song that invokes the spirit of the new year, elevating the energy and enthusiasm of the audience in every English-speaking country is Auld Lang Syne. The credit of introducing this song goes to Robert Burns, while the earlier versions used to be sung way before his time. The Filipinos have a gala time singing this song 'Auld Lang Syne' when translated to English, means 'Old Good Times', during the New Year celebrations. Any new year song for that matter, rings in a positive note to the celebrations. Auld Lang Syne denotes new beginnings and hence this is sung primarily as in important song of the day. Here are the songs that have been crooned for you from days long gone to times now.
1. "Auld Lang Syne - The New Year's Anthem" by Mariah Carey. Hailed as the "Songbird Supreme", she is famous for her five-octave vocal range and signature use of the whistle register. She has transformed this traditional song into a dance number at the end..
2. "Let's Start The New Year Right" by Bing Crosby
It is nostalgic and musical centered song crooned by Bing Crosby from the movie Holiday Inn which includes a new year song.
3. "Merry Christmas Darling" by Carpenters
Although it has a melancholic feel to it, it is dedicated to both occasions, of New year and Christmas and conveys the melodious wishes.
4. This Will Be Our Year" by The Zombies
The '60s song with its sweet notes captures the heart of the modern generation as it did previously.
5. Funky New Year" by The Eagles
Presented by the Eagles who dedicated a song to the new year theme, on their 1978 Christmas album for the New year holidays that start with a commotion and fanfare always..
6. Raise Your Glass" by P!nk
This dance number gets everyone on the floor, and floors them for good. Toasting the old and the new year is the central theme of the new year day and this anthem has done just that,
7. "My Year" by the cast of Zombies
This famous tune is for kids, which is from the Disney movie Zombies . It promises loads of fun and leaves a lasting memory in the minds of the kids. The positive sentiment of this tune stirs you deeply from within.
8. "Brand New Day" by David Nail
This singer says in a heartfelt manner how difficult it is to let go, and moving on to look forward to better days.
9. "The New Year" by Death Cab for Cutie
This song is moody and nostalgic and an ideal selection for the New year eve and day.
10. "New Year's Day" by Taylor Swift
This ballad is not appreciated enough but it is sweet and rendered in a simple way with just vocals and a piano. The lyrics touch the heart of the connoisseur.
11. "1999" by Prince
Partying is not an old-fashioned phenomenon as every year we celebrate the new year parties the world over., This album conveys a message that one should not worry but be happy no matter what lies ahead.
12. "Shout" by The Isley Brothers
Isley brothers express maximum energy and exuberance through their mega hit "Shout." This song is made for parties and is chosen from the movie titled Animal House that immortalised it.
13. "The Final Countdown" by Europe
It is your ideal karaoke song that inspires some head banging moves out of 80s from you, allowing you to thoroughly enjoy the listening session. Air guitar boosts the vibrancy and elevates your spirit.
14. "New Year's Day" by U2
"Nothing changes on New Year's Day," Sung by Bono in his classic rock anthem of 1982, it is all about the Polish solidarity movement. You can't help but turn up the volume to the maximum when you hear it.
15. "New Year's Resolution" by Otis Redding and Carla Thomas
Redding and artist Carla Thomas have dished out a Memphis soul classic which you would to prefer to hear any day. It is basically, a melodic dialogue between partners who talk of couple goals.
