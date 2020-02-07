8 Simple Tips And Tricks For Stress Management Wellness oi-Amritha K

Do you feel like you are extremely stressed out often? If yes, then you need to follow a few tried-and-tested tips that help you lead a stress-free life!

Being stressed is a normal part of our lives. You can get stressed from work, studies, family, relationship, social events and more, and this is extremely normal. Stress can be described as a condition in which there is a huge amount of emotional or psychological pressure, frustration and other negative feelings, which affect a person's emotional well-being [1].

Some of the most common stressors include demanding jobs, exam fear, tight schedules, monetary problems, diseases, unpleasant people, problems with personal life, etc.

Now, as humans, all of us do face certain demanding situations and inconveniences at times that can lead to stress. However, it is important to ensure that we remain stress-free as much as possible, as stress is one of the main causes of most diseases and ailments [2].

So, consider following these simple tips that can help you lead a stress-free life, have a look!

Tip 1: Avoid Alcohol And Nicotine Avoid, or at least reduce, your consumption of nicotine and any drinks containing alcohol and caffeine. Swap caffeinated and alcoholic drinks for water, herbal teas or natural fruit juices. It is in human nature to consume depressant and stimulants when the mind is disturbed [3]. However, instead of helping you, these substances can further elevate the condition and the stimulants in alcohol, nicotine and caffeine only increase your stress level [4]. Tip 2: Eat Right Eating a well-balanced meal and following a healthy diet goes a long way when it comes to dealing with stress. [5]. Pack your diet with lots of vegetables and fruits. Include food items such as almonds, banana, milk in your diet due to their ability to manage your stress levels [6]. Try avoiding sugary snacks and add fish with high levels of omega-3 fatty acids to your diet, as omega-3 fatty acids have been shown to reduce the symptoms of stress [7]. Tip 3: Exercise Regularly When in stress, exercise. Exercising doesn't necessarily mean only sweating it out in the gym or yoga studio. It could be even a short walk around the office or even a few stretches around your house in the evening. Exercising releases mood-boosting endorphins that help improve your mood [8]. A small exercise break even in a stressful situation can help in bringing down the stress levels drastically. Just 20 minutes of walk or yoga every day help reduce your stress levels and improve your overall mood [9]. You can also exercise your mind through meditation, which helps clear and declutter your mind. Tip 4: Do Not Compromise On Sleep Sleep is integral to our mental health [10]. Sleeping less than 7-8 hours is one of the key factors behind stress. When we are stressed out, and we sleep less, it only adds to the stressful situation. So, instead of losing your sleep over it, take a relaxed 7-8 hours of sleep to bring down your stress levels. Din the lights, cover the curtains and give yourself time to relax before going to bed [11]. Tip 5: Listen To Music When you are extremely stressed, try taking a break and listening to relaxing music. Studies have supported the positive effects of music on the brain and body such as lowering blood pressure and reducing cortisol, a hormone linked to stress [12][13]. Tip 6: Manage Your Time Well Some of the biggest stress-causing factors are falling behind the schedule or having more commitments than you can handle. A larger portion of individuals who suffer from stress point out work as a triggering factor [14]. So, an important point here is to work only on the tasks that are important and discard the rest or delegate it to someone. Also, keep a scheduled time for each of the tasks [15]. It is also important to include some recreation time into your schedule. Tip 7: Drink Tea When in stress, brew yourself a cup of green tea. Drinking green tea when you are stressed out can help you de-stress [16]. Green tea contains antioxidants that help in calming your nervous system. Plus, it also contains a lesser amount of caffeine than tea and coffee [17]. You can also try chamomile tea, which helps promote sleep [18]. Tip 8: Get Help Tackling a problem all alone can make it even more stressful. If you are having a problem dealing with some issues, then instead of stressing over it alone, it is better to take the help of someone professional who can help guide you through your journey [19]. Apart from the aforementioned tips, here are some more quick and simple tips you can follow for managing your stress levels [20]: Laugh it off because laughter releases endorphins that improve mood and decrease levels of the stress-causing hormones cortisol and adrenaline.

Try aromatherapy by lighting some scented candles.

Sip on some warm water.

Spend time with your four-legged (fur) babies.

Try massage therapy.

Reduce caffeine intake.

Write your emotions and feelings down.

Chew gum.

Spend time with your loved ones.

Cuddling, kissing and hugging are quick stress relievers, studies say so.

Try deep breathing. Try this 60-second stress reliever: Stand straight, with two feet together. Now, lift both shoulders to your ears. Inhale deeply through your nose and pause as you exhale through the mouth. Drop the shoulders back down vigorously to shake off the tension/stress. Repeat this exercise five times until the body is at ease. On A Final Note… Stress is unavoidable - that's a true statement right there. However, that does not mean that you should ignore it or accept it as a part of you. Not paying attention can lead to serious physical and mental health problems. So, it is important to deal with the issue the moment you realise you are stressed. After all, stress is manageable and your health comes above everything. Take a break - breathe in the possibilities!