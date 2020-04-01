COVID-19: How Does Quarantine Affect Your Mental Health?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) defines quarantine as the separation and restriction of the movement of people who were exposed to a contagious disease to see if they become sick.

How Quarantine Affects Mental Health?

There is a lot of uncertainty and stress lingering during the pandemic. Thinking about how to spend your time during your quarantine days can take a serious toll on your mental health. Quarantine has an impact on three important elements of mental health - emotional well-being, psychological well-being and social well-being [1].

The fact that quarantine has left many people being confined to their homes has led to an increase in several health risks. These include depressive symptoms, impaired cognitive function, poor sleep, poor heart health and low immunity.

Even though quarantine is temporary, brief periods of loneliness and isolation can have harmful consequences on your mental well-being.

A study published in the journal The Lancet showed that people who were in quarantine reported psychological symptoms, which includes depression, stress, low mood, insomnia, irritability, emotional disturbance, anger, post-traumatic stress symptoms and emotional exhaustion [2].

The psychological symptoms were triggered due to longer quarantine duration, inadequate information, inadequate supplies, boredom, frustration, infection fears, stigma and financial loss.

Another study examined the psychological impact of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) outbreak that occurred in 2003. About 10 per cent of the people experienced post-traumatic stress symptoms (PTS) [3].

Long-term effects of quarantine were also seen three years after the SARS outbreak [2].

The psychological symptoms can be problematic only for people with pre-existing mental health problems.

Tips For A Healthy Work From Home During Covid-19 Lockdown