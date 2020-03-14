Coronavirus: How To Wash Your Hands Properly To Protect Yourself From The Disease

ENGLISH

    As coronavirus cases continue to rise rapidly and the World Health Organization (WHO) declaring it a pandemic disease, health experts are recommending people to maintain basic hygiene habits to prevent the spread of the disease.

    According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), taking preventive measures such as washing hands can reduce the risk of getting infected. In this article, we will explain how to wash your hands properly to protect yourself from coronavirus.

    Coronavirus is easily spread when an infected person coughs or sneezes. The droplets in the air containing the virus can get transmitted into your body through eyes, nose or mouth.

    Germs also tend to stay on surfaces. When your hands come in contact with these surfaces and you touch your eyes, nose or mouth, there are higher chances of the germs to get transmitted into your body, thereby making you sick.

    Therefore, washing your hands properly is one of the effective ways to prevent the spread of coronavirus. CDC has listed down five steps to wash your hands.

    • Step 1 - Wet your hands with clean, running water (warm or cold) and apply a good amount of soap.
    • Step 2 - Lather your hands by rubbing them together, make sure to lather up to your wrists, between your fingers, under your nails and back of your hands.
    • Step 3 - Scrub your hands in a circular motion for at least 20 seconds.
    • Step 4 - Rinse your hands thoroughly under clean running water.
    • Step 5 - Wipe your hands with a clean towel or air dry them.

    If soap and water is not readily available, you can use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 per cent alcohol. Apply a required amount of hand sanitizer and rub them together until they feel dry. Using a hand sanitizer will help reduce the number of germs.

    To Conclude...

    Always wash your hands before, during and after preparing food, right before eating food, when you are looking after a sick person, after using the toilet, before and after treating a wound, after touching an animal, after you cough or sneeze, and after touching garbage.

    Common FAQs

    How can I help my child wash his or her hands?

    Teach your child how to wash his or her hands with soap and water and teach how to rub their hands to kill the germs effectively.

    Do I need to use warm water to wash my hands?

    Warm or cold water can be used to wash your hands. Both are effective at killing germs as long as you use soap.

    Do I need to dry my hand with a towel?

    Germs can easily spread from wet skin than from dry skin, so dry your hands with a towel as soon as you wash them.

