Heat Wave In India: What Is Heatwave And How Does It Affect The Human Body?

As per recent news, this year, a severe heat wave is currently affecting some Indian states like Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, and some parts of Maharashtra like Vidarbha. According to the Indian weather department, the temperature in the country is rising rapidly to 46-degree Celcius and over. [1] Heat wave is common in India in May and June, however, it began early in March 2022, recording the highest in 122 years.

So, what exactly is a heat wave and how does it affect the body? Let's discuss it in detail.

What Is Heat Wave?

A study says that there is no standard definition of heat wave worldwide. A heat wave is typically defined as a prolonged period of excessive heat or a rise in environmental temperature for a longer time causing adverse effects on human health, agriculture, public infrastructure and other sectors. [2]

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has established a set of criteria for declaring a heat wave in a given region.

A heat wave is declared when the highest temperature in the plains reaches at least 40-degree-Celcius, at least 3-degree-Celsius along the coastal region and at least 30-degree-Celsius in mountainous areas.

When the highest temperature rises by 42-4-degree-Celcius above average, a heat wave is declared. Also, a heat wave is declared when the highest temperature in a specific location exceeds 45 degrees Celsius and reaches 47 degrees Celsius on any given day. [3]

How Does A Heat Wave Affect The Human Body?

Our body adapts to the changing weather due to its thermoregulation abilities or mechanism by which the body maintains its normal temperature under any condition. When the weather is cold, the body starts conserving the heat by withdrawing its functions from extremities, the reason by our legs and hands gets cold first.

Similarly, during the summer, when the body is exposed to high temperatures, it starts sweating to cool the body down and take out excess heat.

Sometimes, due to extreme heat, such as during the heatwave, the body's thermoregulation gets overwhelmed and shut down, preventing the body to release excess body heat and affecting various organs.

The brain, circulatory system and central nervous system are the firsts to be affected by the heatwave. Dysfunction of these systems leads to heat stress and causes symptoms like:

Dizziness

Fatigue

Increased heart rate [4]

Heat rashes

Swollen ankles

Muscle cramps

Skin turning red and dry

Dry mouth

Heat Wave In India: Can Summer Heat Negatively Impact Mental Health?

Risk Factors Of Heat Wave

Some of the risk factors for heatwave include: [5]

Being elderly,

Being obese or diabetic,

Having heart disease,

Having a condition such as Poikilothermia in which the thermoregulation of the body is dysfunctional.

How To Prepare For Heat Wave?

Government should take initiatives to warn people early about the heatwaves so that they can effectively carry out protective action.

Some preventive actions such as the opening of cooling centres for the public can be beneficial/

Installing air-conditioning at homes if possible.

Staying hydrated by drinking enough fluids.

Eat foods which are packed with water such as watermelon and cucumber.

Avoid outdoor activities as much as possible.

Installing drinking water taps at various places.

Updating buildings with ways like green roofs to allow them to stay cool.

To Conclude

Heat is responsible for a large number of mortalities and morbidities than any other weather-related hazard. Make effective ways to manage the heatwave and stay healthy.