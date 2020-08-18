Just In
Eat These Foods To Get Rid Of Constipation Easily
Finding it difficult to pass stool? Is it making you feel distressed and limiting you from carrying out your daily activities? If yes, you may be having constipation. A disorder of bowel function usually cause constipation due to inadequate water intake, the insufficient fibre in the diet, disruption of regular diet or routine, stress etc.
Constipation occurs when a person has difficulty emptying the large bowel; less than three bowel movements a week. You only have to consume medicines only if constipation prolongs for more than two days.
Is Orange Juice Good For Constipation?
Prolonged constipation can lead to several health complications such as the swollen abdomen, haemorrhoids, anal fissures, rectal prolapsed etc. It is important to observe changes in your regular bowel movement patterns [1]. Various home remedies help treat constipation, such as intake of fibre-rich diet, drinking lots of water, regular exercise, yoga, meditation to ease stress etc.
