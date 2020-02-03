ENGLISH

    11 Foods That Will Keep Your Body Warm During The Winter

    By

    The foods that we consume affects the temperature of our body. Certain foods help raise your body temperature and make you feel warm and some foods can lower your body temperature and make you feel cold.

    During the winters, your body tends to stay warm because there is a drop in the body temperature and your metabolism slows down to conserve energy. This is why you feel lazy during the winters.

    Eating certain foods during the winter will take a longer time to digest and help in regulating metabolism, and this, in turn, makes your body feel warmer. Read on to know the foods that keep your body warm during the winters.

    Foods To Keep You Warm During The Winters

    1. Ghee

    Desi ghee is widely consumed in India and across the world for its astounding health benefits. Ghee is rich in fat-soluble vitamins, essential fatty acids, and vitamin A. Ghee balances the heat element of the body due to the presence of essential fatty acids in it.

    2. Jaggery

    Jaggery is another comforting food high in calories. It is consumed during the winters to stimulate body heat. In India, jaggery is used in sweet dishes and added to caffeinated drinks to keep the body warm.

    3. Chilli peppers

    Chilli peppers contain a chemical compound called capsaicin that has the ability to directly induce thermogenesis, a process through which the body's cells convert energy into heat. Capsaicin triggers a receptor found in sensory neurons, creating a heat sensation and increasing the body temperature [1].

    4. Black pepper

    Black pepper contains piperine, a compound that gives black pepper its pungent taste. This can help keep your body warm during the winters. Consume black pepper by adding it to hot soups and stews.

    5. Ginger

    Ginger has been widely used as a spice or folk medicine around the world. Ginger contains pungent polyphenols known as gingerols like 6-shogaol, 6-gingerol, and zingeron which have thermogenic effects. These compounds are known to warm up the body [2], [3].

    6. Onions

    Onions have been used in traditional Chinese medicine to keep the body warm and to manage the cold weather. Having onions will raise your body temperature and keep you warm during the cold winters.

    7. Root vegetables

    Root vegetables such as turnips, carrots, radish and parsnips are mostly eaten during the winters. Do you know why? Because they contain a pungent compound called allyl isothiocyanate that helps keep your body warm due to its hot, pungent taste.

    8. Beef

    Beef is a great source of monounsaturated fat, conjugated linoleic acid (CLA) and other nutrients like protein, iron, zinc, vitamin B6, vitamin B12, vitamin D, phosphorus, magnesium and potassium. When you eat beef, the body spends extra energy in breaking down the food and this generates body heat.

    9. Mustard

    Mustard is another pungent spice that is known to keep your body warm during the winters. Both white and brown mustard possesses a major pungent compound called allyl isothiocyanate [4]. This compound is known to keep your body warm during the winters.

    10. Sesame seeds

    Sesame seeds are used in Indian sweet dishes such as chikki, which are popularly relished during the cold winter months. These seed are known to heat up your body and make you feel cozy during the winters.

    11. Whole grains

    Whole grains are an excellent source of complex carbohydrates, which take time to digest in the body. During this process, the body uses extra energy to digest the food, and this, in turn, makes your body warmer.

    To Conclude...

    Foods play a major role in keeping you healthy during the winter season. Winter is the time when you are prone to cold and cough, so choose the foods that will keep your body warm internally.

    Read more about: foods winter wellness
    Story first published: Monday, February 3, 2020, 10:00 [IST]
