8 Diseases Caused Due To Poor Sexual Hygiene

Sexual hygiene is a must for all, as a large number of infections passes from one person to another by sexual contact. They are known as sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) or infections (STIs). The common mode of transfer of STDs is through the mucous of the genitals like semen in men and vaginal or blood discharge in women. The condition is often caused due to unprotected sex or by the usage of infected sex toys.

Maintaining sexual hygiene is very important from a health perspective. Poor sexual hygiene cannot be recognised just by looking at a person but can cause major health issues like cancer and permanent brain damage when gets transmitted during intercourse. Therefore, a person should maintain sexual hygiene and prevent the transfer of the infection. If a person believes that their genitals are infected, they should take the necessary steps to prevent the condition from spreading.

Here is the list of diseases which can get transferred from the infected person due to the poor sexual hygiene.

1. Gonorrhoea

The occurrence of gonorrhoea is highest among adolescents and adults as it is the most easily passed infection between people who have sexual contact. It is caused due to a bacterium named Neisseria gonorrhoeae which gets transferred from the infected person during vaginal, anal or oral intercourse. Symptoms of gonorrhoea include thick yellow/green discharge from penis or vagina and pain during peeing.

2. Herpes

It is a viral infection caused due to a virus named herpes simplex virus. The virus mainly affects mucous membranes like genitals, anal or mouth. Symptoms of herpes include blisters, ulcers or sores in the genital area, pain during urination, itching and vaginal discharge. Common reasons for the transfer of the infection is unprotected sex, using infected toys and oral sex.

3. Hepatitis Hepatitis is a form of viral infection caused due to several reasons. Among the five types of hepatitis, Hepatitis B and C are mainly caused when a person comes in contact with the infectious body fluids like semen, blood and vaginal secretions. People with multiple sex partners can also get the condition. Symptoms are pale skin, dark urine, abdominal pain and extreme fatigue. 4. Syphilis Syphilis is a type of bacterial infection spread through mucous membranes like vagina, penis, rectum, anal and mouth. It is characterised by small wart-like sores in the genitals along with rashes which are usually not itchy. The bacterium responsible for the condition is Treponema pallidum. It is caused due to unprotected sex, men-to-men sex or sex with many partners. 5. Chlamydia It is common in both male and female of all age groups. However, it is mainly found in young women. Symptoms of chlamydia include vaginal or penile discharge, painful urination, painful intercourse, bleeding after sex (in women) and pain in testicles. The bacterium of chlamydia is mainly spread by vaginal, oral or anal sex. 6. Genital warts They are mainly caused by a virus named human papillomavirus (HPV) which gets transmitted by vaginal, oral or anal sex. It affects both the gender but women are more vulnerable to this STD. Genital warts can appear on any genital area like penis, vagina, groin, scrotum, cervix and anus. Symptoms include itching, pain, burning sensation, vaginal discharge and bleeding. 7. Non­gonococcal urethritis (NGU) It is characterised by the inflammation of the urethra due to infection caused by several types of germs like chlamydia trachomatis and haemophilus vaginalis, other than gonorrhoea causing germs. The germs which are held responsible for NGU are usually passed during sexual activity when people come in contact with the infected mucous. Symptoms are vaginal/penile discharge, burning sensation while peeing, tenderness, and itching and vaginal bleeding. 8. Vaginitis It is a condition characterised by the inflammation of the vagina. Usually, the vagina contains a small number of bacteria (lactobacilli) and yeast (C.albicans), but when the number of microorganisms exceeds due to reduced estrogen levels or other causes, women experience symptoms like foul-smell vaginal discharge, fishy odour, light spotting, itching and painful urination. Prevention Tips Use latex condom for a safe sex experience.

Practice good hygiene by regularly cleaning your genitals with water and mild soap.

Avoid using petroleum jelly or any oil-based lubricant

Drink plenty of water as it helps to flush out all the germs from the genitals.

Practice sex with only one partner and avoid doing it with multiple partners.

Urinate after the intercourse.

Before performing intercourse with your new partner, check for signs of infection.

Avoid excess alcohol consumption which may lead you to unwanted sexual activity.