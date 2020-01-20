Did You Know These Side Effects Of Green Tea?

Benefits Of Drinking Green Tea Drinking green tea can be favourable, since the L-theanine in it is believed to offer copious benefits for health, like easing anxiety and reducing the risk of cardiovascular disease. Green tea contains a mixture of polyphenolic compounds like flavanols, flavonoids and phenolic acids, which are specialized antioxidants that try to inhibit the cells causing cancer and significantly tries to exterminate the process. It may even shrink the growing risk of cancer, yet did you know that green tea has its side effects? It is important that you consume it in moderation. Drinking green teaduring pregnancy is not good since it contains caffeine. Caffeine intake is always discouraged during pregnancy. Those with low tolerance of caffeinewill suffer from ingesting it, as it can cause heartburn, headache, diarrhoea, high blood pressure and diabetes. So, let's find out the downside of drinking green tea. Let's take a look at the side effects of drinking green tea.

How Much Green Tea Can I Drink A Day? Based on studiesand according to health experts, it is optimal to drink two to five cups of green tea per day, with 3 being the healthy choice.

How Much Green Tea Is Too Much? Medical studiespoint out that 10 cups of green tea daily is the upper limit. If you are sensitive to caffeine or suffer from insomnia, 10 cups of green tea are probably going to be too much for your system - so stick to 2 or 3.

When Is The Best Time To Drink Green Tea? Drink green teain the morning around 10:00 to 11:00 pm or early at night. You can drink a cup of green tea between meals, for example, two hours before or after to maximize the nutrient intake and iron absorption. If you suffer from aneamia, avoid drinking green tea along with food

1. Causes Headaches You can suffer mild headachesin the long run if you consume more quantities of green tea for a very long period. It will cause acute headaches because of the caffeine content in the beverage.

2. Reduces Iron Absorption Drinking green tea would interfere with nutrient absorption. The main compound of the tea combines with the iron, causing it to lose its antioxidant property, decreasing the absorption of iron from food. A lack of iron can lead to shortness of breath, headache and fatigue. You can consume green tea 2 hours before or after the meal so that you won't lose out on iron. The tannin content in green tea will reduce the bio-availability of iron. It has to be taken either 2 hours before or 4 hours after iron administration. Consuming green tea along with dietary iron(red meat and dark leafy greens) can lessen the health benefits of the tea.

3. Causes Gastrointestinal Problems Excessive consumption of green tea can have adverse effects as it contains caffeine and antioxidant polyphenols which in large amounts can cause acidity and related problems. The tannins present in green tea increase acidityin the stomach and cause stomach ache, nausea and constipation. Thus, consuming green tea on an empty stomach must be avoided. Individuals suffering from peptic ulcers should pass up drinking green tea since it would try to stimulate gastric acid. It is safe for some people if they consume 2-3 glasses of green day every day.

4. Affects Sleep Pattern Never drink green tea before you hit the bed as the caffeine in it can block sleep-inducing elementsin the brain and thereby will make you alert and focused - something you do not want to be while trying to get some shut-eye. Pregnant women and women who breastfeed need to limit the intake of green tea, as it has caffeine content. The tea can pass into breast milk and will cause sleep disorders in the nursing infant. The caffeine content, when in excess, can cause insomnia, irritability and nervousness.

5. Causes Liver Damage The polyphenols found in green tea, when in large quantities can cause certain health problems in the liver and kidney. According to a study, the build-up of caffeine that can stress the liver. So, avoid consuming more than 4 to 5 cups of green tea every day.

6. Causes Irregular Heartbeat For individuals suffering from heart diseases, green tea may not be the right choice. Although rare, studies have proven that green tea elevates blood pressure and may interfere with certain blood pressure medications.

7. Impacts Bone Health Excess consumption of green tea increases the risk of bone diseasesuch as osteoporosis in individuals who are at risk. Compounds in green tea inhibit the absorption of calcium, resulting in a deterioration of bone health. Limit your intake to 2 to 3 cups of green tea if you are the risk of any bone disease.

8. May Cause Bleeding Disorders Excessive consumption of green tea can trigger bleeding disordersin rare cases. Certain compounds in the healthy tea decrease levels of fibrinogen, a protein that helps clot blood and also prevents the oxidation of fatty acids, which can lead to thinner blood consistency. So, if you suffer from a blood clotting disorder, it is vest to avoid drinking green tea. Apart from all of these, excess of green tea can cause you to feel dizzy or light-headed as the caffeine decreases blood flow to the brain and central nervous system, resulting in motion sickness, nausea and vomiting.