COVID-19: What Is Social Distancing? Dos And Don’ts Of Social Distancing Wellness oi-Neha Ghosh

Social distancing, the two words that have changed the way we act and interact with family, friends, colleagues and even strangers during this lockdown period. Governments have urged citizens to practice social distancing to reduce the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

What Is Social Distancing?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) defines social distancing as "keeping space between yourself and other people outside of your home".

Social distancing, also called physical distancing, should be practiced by keeping a distance of six feet from other people, avoiding large gatherings and staying out of crowded places.

Coronavirus Outbreak: Why Is It Crucial To Protect Our Healthcare Workers?

Why Practice Social Distancing? Coronavirus primarily spreads from person to person, when the infected person coughs, sneezes or talks and the water droplets from their mouth and nose comes in contact with the eyes, nose or mouth of a person who is in close contact i.e. within six feet for a long period of time. Also, many people will not show any symptoms after they have contracted the virus which is known as asymptomatic transmission. This is where social distancing comes into play. Practicing social distancing is necessary because it helps limit contact with infected people. What Are The Possible Causes Of A COVID-19 Patient To Relapse After Recovery? The Dos And Don’ts Of Social Distancing Dos Stay at home to practice social distancing. Only step out of your home to buy groceries, medications and other essentials. Also, you can go out if you want to exercise outside.

If you have an existing health condition that requires attention, call up your doctor ahead of time to ask about the procedures for visiting the hospital.

In the grocery stores and pharmacies maintain six feet distance when standing in the checkout line.

Wash your hands with soap and water or use alcohol-based hand sanitiser after using the bathroom, before and after preparing food, before and after you care for a sick person, and immediately after handling foods such as fish, poultry and raw meat.

If you can't go out for grocery shopping or to the pharmacy consider online ordering.

Stay in touch with friends, family and colleagues via calls, video calls and text messages.

Ask for home deliveries to be left at your door. Don’ts Avoid appointments that are not necessary, such as hair appointments, manicures, physical therapy and massage. Don't exercise outdoors in crowded places.

Avoid large and small gatherings in public places.

Don't take your kids out.

Limit guests from entering your home. COVID-19: Guidelines For Post-quarantine Personal Hygiene To Conclude… Every person reacts to a stressful situation very differently, especially when they are distanced from loved ones, which can be difficult. But, try to think about the positive side that practicing social distancing will slow down the spread of the virus and that things will get better soon. Stay Home, Stay Safe.