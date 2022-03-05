Just In
Amid Covid-19, Maharashtra Sees Drop in Numbers of Severe Acute Malnourished Children
There has been a drop in the number of severe acute malnourished (SAM) children in Maharashtra between 2019 and 2021, the feat getting achieved despite the COVID-19 pandemic and the hardships it brought about.
In a written answer given in the Maharashtra Legislative Council, Woman and Child Development Minister Yashomati Thakur said there were 95,978 severe acute malnourished children in the state in December 2019, which came down to 89,151 in 2020 and further to 81,904 by December last year.
"The Maharashtra government had carried out a special drive in August 2021 to identify moderate acute and severe acute malnourished children in the 6-month to the 6-year-old segment. We found 97,876 children in MAM and 16,914 in SAM categories," she said.
The minister informed that 1,578 of 18,914 children were admitted to nutrition rehabilitation centres as they were suffering critical illness due to malnourishment
