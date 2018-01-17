yoga poses for weight loss for beginners

People in our country have been known for many wonderful creations and inventions.

Our ancestors have been known to introduce many things that make human lives easier.

Yoga is one such practise which has a powerful presence, not only in our country but worldwide. It has become extremely popular in the west, especially where fitness is taken very seriously.

Yoga is slowly getting recognised for its amazing and numerous benefits. In the time where people are opting for natural remedies to their every health problem, yoga comes as a boon to them.

There are numerous types of problems which can be solved through regularly practising yoga. It has various poses to work out different parts of the body.

What's more, yoga can be practised by people of all age groups. You need not be an expert in yoga to try out different poses, you just need to have the will power.

Yoga is all about creating a right balance of energies in our body. The aim of yoga is to balance these energies in our body and bring it back to its healthier self.

Excess weight too is seen as an ailment because it is the root cause of many other serious illnesses. Practising certain yogic postures and asanas regularly will help normalise your weight.

If you are a beginner and are wondering on how to go about doing certain yoga postures, then worry not!!

We present to you certain yogic postures which are not only suitable for beginners, but will also help you achieve results, quicker.

These poses will help lose weight by encouraging the liver to start the detoxification process. They also activate the thyroid glands and increase the metabolism of fat in our body, thereby resulting in weight loss.

Here is the beginner's guide to the top 5 yoga asanas for effective weight loss. Take a look.

1) Utkatasana Or The Chair Pose This exercise is best for toning the muscles of the hip, thighs, back and chest. It also strengthens the lower back and legs. Most essentially, it stimulates the muscles of the stomach and aids in digestion, leading to weight loss. Method: Stand up straight and keep your legs together. Inhale deeply and stretch your hands above your head and join them to a Namaste pose. Now, bend your knees a little bit, as if you are sitting on a chair. Try to hold this position for at least 60 seconds. This may be a bit difficult to do at first and you may experience pain in your legs for the first few days but the pain will gradually disappear. You will see results in a few days. Your digestion will improve and your muscles will look toned. 2) Baddha Konasana Or The Cobbler’s Pose This is a very easy exercise yet effective in weight loss. It can easily be done by beginners too. This pose tones the abdominal muscles and thighs. It also helps treat asthma, infertility and anxiety. Method: Sit up right with your back kept straight. Fold your legs and bend your knees in such a way that your soles should be touching each other. Hold this pose for a minute. Then, lift your knees together like wings of a butterfly. Do this for a minute before starting the pose all over again. 3) Ustrasana Or The Camel Pose The stomach fat is the most bothersome to lose. But this pose targets the tummy and thighs and helps burn the fat in these areas, leading to weight loss. It also targets the chest area and stimulates the thyroid glands. Method: Kneel on your knees with your calves together. Place your hands on your hips and try to stretch backwards and grab your heels. Bend back and slowly stretch your chest and back area. Hold this pose for 1 minute and repeat it 3-4 times. 4) Bhujangasana Or The Cobra Pose This pose puts a pressure on the gastrointestinal tract and helps it to function better. It also works up the muscles of the back and spine and makes them stronger. It is relatively easier to do too. Method: Lie on your stomach on the floor. Place your hands on the sides of your chest and try to lift your upper body with them. Slowly, straighten your arms and look upwards. Try to keep your chest as straight as possible. Hold this pose for a few seconds and fall back on the floor gently. 5) Shalabhasana Or The Locust Pose The locust pose is another easy but amazing pose for weight loss. It improves the digestive system and also helps in the easy movement of bowels. Regularly practising it will also eliminate back pain. Method: Lie on your stomach with your feet kept together. Exhale deeply and try to lift your legs and chest them off the ground, focusing your entire weight of the body on the stomach. Hold this pose for as long as you can and release. Lie on the floor and repeat. In conclusion, yoga is said to be the best way for losing weight. Along with weight loss, your body goes under a repair mode and detoxifies itself.

Also, once you make yoga a part of your lifestyle and practise it regularly, your weight will remain in check always.

Share This Article!

If you liked reading this article, share it with your close ones.