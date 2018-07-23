The foods that you consume for breakfast can either make or break your day. To get your body running with high energy levels depends on how you start your morning. So, with the right combination of protein, fibre and healthy fats, breakfast has the potential to be a power-packed meal.

But, many tend to choose the worst foods to eat in the morning. We will be writing about these here.

Health experts recommend these foods for breakfast like berries, oatmeal, spinach and egg omelette and Greek yogurt. A meal with 25 to 30 grams of protein, 3 grams of fibre and healthy fats like those found in nuts and avocado should be aimed for.

But, instead of eating these foods, you often opt for a bagel, pastries, buttery cakes, etc. These foods can make you feel sluggish, increase the risk of chronic diseases and you can end up gaining weight.

But, apart from these foods, there are other worst foods that you are eating; check it out here.

1. Breakfast Cereals

Most people think breakfast cereals are a nutritious choice for adults and children. Many cereal packages have written on them that they contain whole grains. But, the reality check is these cereals are highly processed and contain a small amount of whole grains and mostly refined grains and added sugars.

In addition, these breakfast cereals are high in carbohydrates and low in fibre that won't keep your tummy satisfied and you will be hungry before lunchtime.

2. Store-bought Breakfast Sandwiches

You might be thinking that getting an egg and cheese sandwich from a food joint is healthy and a filling option for breakfast. But, you are wrong as many of these packed sandwiches are loaded with sodium, preservatives and unhealthy fats.

The greasy breakfast sandwiches aren't much better than you might be thinking, as they are overloaded with cheese and processed meats such as bacon and sausage. Instead, try these healthy 3-minute top 10 sandwich recipes.

3. Pre-mixed Oatmeal

The store-bought packet oatmeal does make your mornings easy, but, actually, they are just boxed cereals in disguise. Flavoured oatmeal and pre-mixed ones are the worst foods to eat in the morning because they are highly loaded with sugar.

Additionally, these pre-mixed oatmeal and flavoured oatmeal are usually made with instant oats, which are highly processed and low in fibre. Go for rolled or steel cut oats and see the difference.

4. Pancakes And Waffles

Pancakes and waffles are surely popular choices for breakfast. They are made with flour, sugar, eggs and milk but both look distinct in shape and texture. But what makes pancakes and waffles the worst foods to eat in the morning?

They are very high in refined flour and are topped with pancake syrup, which contains high fructose corn syrup. High-fructose corn syrup can increase the inflammation that drives insulin resistance which may eventually cause type 2 diabetes.

5. Low-fat Yogurt With Fruit

Yogurt with fruits looks healthy from the outside but not when you consume it. This quick breakfast meal is packed with simple sugars that your body will burn through for energy quickly, but the lack of fat in the yogurt will leave you feeling hungry too.

Surprised, right? Health experts recommend eating protein-packed Greek yogurt topped with berries. For some extra fibre, add oats and walnuts for a boost in healthy fats.

6. Pastries

Pastries, croissants and doughnuts are simply designed to taste good. But, they aren't perfect for breakfast because they lack in fibre and protein and are also loaded with excess calories and sugar.

Breakfast pastries that you are munching on will make you looking for food well before lunchtime. Instead, have some eggs paired with fruits and vegetables.

7. Store-bought Smoothies

Are you in the habit of grabbing a smoothie from your favourite food outlet? If yes, then you are eating one of the wrong foods in the morning. They have added sugar and that's where their sweetness comes from.

Some of these smoothies contain full-fat milk, ice and cream which is more like a milkshake rather than a smoothie. Opt for drinking home-made fruit smoothies made with Greek yogurt.

8. Muffins

Muffins have the reputation for being healthy, but most muffins are usually small cakes in disguise. Muffins are made with vegetable oils, eggs, sugar and refined flour and the only healthy ingredient is eggs. They also contain added sugars or filled with dry fruits and chocolate chips.

9. Granola Bars

Granola bars sound like the best breakfast option, isn't it? But, they are often no better than candy bars and they contain a lot of added sugar. Granola bars contain a combination of sugar, honey and corn syrup. This can raise your insulin levels, inflammation and blood sugar.

