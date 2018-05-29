World No Tobacco Day: 8 Foods To Prevent Tobacco Use

Every year on 31st May World No Tobacco Day is celebrated. This year the World No Tobacco Day theme is 'Tobacco and heart disease'. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), this year the focus will be on the impact tobacco has on the cardiovascular health of people worldwide. In this article, you will learn about the best foods to prevent tobacco use.

Tobacco addiction is taking away millions of lives every year. According to WHO, tobacco kills more than 7 million people every year. Lung cancer being the worst deadly one is common in smokers and tobacco takers.

In India, lung cancer constitutes about 6.9 percent and 9.3 percent of all cancer-related deaths in both males and females. Tobacco use increases the risk of coronary heart disease, stroke, and peripheral vascular disease.

To prevent yourself from smoking you can include certain foods in your diet to reduce nicotine cravings.

Let's have a look at the best foods to prevent tobacco use.

1. Milk

According to a study conducted by Duke University, smokers who drank a glass of milk before smoking a cigarette found the cigarette taste to be terrible. If you don't believe it, drink a glass of milk before you crave for a cigarette and see how it works.

2. Licorice

Licorice is a herb which is expectorant and contains anti-inflammatory properties that can help quit smoking naturally. Do you know why? Because the slightly sweet taste of licorice helps to stop the urge of smoking. Chew a small stick of licorice root to satisfy your nicotine cravings. Or you can either drink a cup of licorice root tea twice or thrice a day.

3. Ginseng

Ginseng is also known to help alleviate the frequency of nicotine cravings because it is considered a tonic for the adrenal glands and produces more cortisol hormone in the bloodstream. Having a teaspoon of ginseng powder with a glass of milk or cereal will reduce the craving for smoking. It also helps to get rid of the mental stress of quitting smoking.

4. Dried Ginger With Lemon

Do you know why ginger is considered one of Ayurveda's most prized herbs? Because it contains anti-bacterial properties, anti-inflammatory properties, and sulphur compounds that can help curb your tobacco addiction. Soak small pieces of ginger with lemon juice and mix it with black pepper. Whenever you feel the urge to smoke, suck a piece of ginger.

5. Green Tea Or Black Tea

A study revealed that smokers who regularly drink green tea or black tea are less likely to develop lung cancer than smokers who don't. The researchers found that it could be due to the tea's high concentration of catechin, a phytochemical compound known as flavonoid. Flavonoids are antioxidants that can inhibit the activity of free radicals. Other sources of catechin include dark chocolate, black grapes, and blackberries.

6. Vitamin C-rich Foods

Smokers who smoke regularly suffer from vitamin C deficiency because the body requires more of this nutrient to counteract free radicals. According to the National Institutes of Health, a smoker should consume at least 35 milligrams of vitamin C per day. Failing which could increase the risk of heart disease, eye disorders, and cancer.

7. Incorporate Wheat Germ

A noted study revealed that smokers who increased their amount of vitamin E intake while abstaining from cigarettes for a week improved the function of their blood vessels. Eating vitamin E-rich foods which include wheat germ, almonds, sunflower seeds, eggs, and leafy greens could lower the risk of heart disease. The best sources of vitamin E is wheat germ and wheat germ oil.

8. Cruciferous Vegetables

Research has shown that smokers who consume more of cruciferous vegetables are less likely to get lung cancer as these vegetables are the natural source of isothiocyanates. Isothiocyanates are compounds that prevent the development, growth, and spread of cancer cells. Have cruciferous vegetables like cauliflower, cabbage, kale, broccoli, radish, bok choy, among others.

Few tips to prevent tobacco use:

If you are hungry, have healthy snacks between meals.

Crunch on snacks or chew gum that can help ward off urges.

Always chew something in your mouth.

