World Arthritis Day 2018: Dos And Don'ts For Handling Knee Pain

October 12 is observed as World Arthritis Day. It is observed to raise and promote awareness of the symptoms connected to rheumatic and musculoskeletal diseases and the importance of gaining early diagnosis. This year the theme of World Arthritis Day is 'It's in your hands, take action'. In this article, we will discuss the dos and don'ts for knee pain.

Arthritis is an inflammatory condition which causes pain and stiffness in the joints that worsens as you age. Arthritis mostly affects the elderly who are above the age of 65. However, around 30 per cent people suffering from arthritis are under the age of 65. The most common types of arthritis are osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis and gout.

According to the Arthritis Foundation, about 31 Million people live with osteoarthritis pain, which frequently appears in the knee joints.

Have a look at these dos and don'ts for knee pain so that your knees can feel better.

What You Should Do For Knee Pain