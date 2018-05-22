Women In Their 20s Are Prone To These Diseases

When women enter their 20s, the most common thing they get to hear often is to take care of their health and eat healthy. It is being emphasized by many doctors too because this age of women is considered as crucial because of the hormonal changes happening in the body.

Instead of hearing these problems so many times, there are still a lot of women who don't care about their health even after knowing that it may cause them significant harm.

Women in their 20s only focus on partying, travelling, and enjoying themselves, but when these habits are being followed for a long term, without taking care of the health factors, these can cause eternal losses to a woman's health.

Women in their young age must know that they get prone to several ailments, as they enter the post stages of their lives. These ailments can be controlled however by regularly exercising and changing the food habits, and further avoiding too much of junk foods.

The following are some of the diseases, which generally happen to women in their 20s, take a look:

1. Lupus: Lupus is an autoimmune disease that typically affects around 1.5 million people in the United States of America and a total of almost over 5 million people around the world. Most patients who have lupus are women and many of them are quite young. For this reason, women in their 20s should regularly do health checkups and visit the doctors. The symptoms for lupus vary from person to person, but symptoms may include rashes, mood swings, exhaustion and headaches. It's a severe disease, especially for women who are just in their twenties and the whole life is there to be lived for them, but thanks to modern medicine, this serious area can be overcome.

2. Acne: One may think that breakouts and oily skin are the regular occurrences of the teenagers but not everybody overcome this effect. In fact, acne may first develop for some adults when they have crossed their 20s. This is especially true for women. Leading dermatologists tell that women who develop acne in their 20s and 30s do so because of hormonal changes.

3. Fibromyalgia: The women who have this type of disease feel extreme pain in their muscles and joints and feel easily fatigued by their everyday tasks. Even simple activities, like driving a car or walking down the lane, can cause pain. While many people think that the disease occurs in elderly persons; but for a change, one can observe this disease frequently in women in her 20s.

4. Schizophrenia: Schizophrenic symptoms and behaviours usually start in the patients in their early 20s, whereas women are more commonly affected in their late 20s. While some people may experience a sudden personality change or sudden damage and upheavals in the characteristics, most others gradually show symptoms. And many people who are experiencing delusions, typically aren't aware of their strange behaviours, thus paving the way for a terrible mental disease, i.e., schizophrenia. Generally, schizophrenia symptoms are thought to be among those who have delusions, hallucinations, and are unbalanced while they are speaking. These patients may also have difficulty in expressing their emotions and they, on a regular basis, appear to be agitated or disorganized. Schizophrenia patterns differ in different patients.

5. Rheumatoid Arthritis: Rheumatoid arthritis has a probability of occurrence in both men and women in their 20s. If other people in one's family have any autoimmune diseases, then the patient is more likely to develop this disease or any other autoimmune diseases. And if rheumatoid arthritis runs in one's family, then smoking can increase one's risk of getting rheumatoid arthritis. There's no cure for this disease but anti-inflammatory drugs and steroids may help in giving relief.

6. Crohn's Disease: Crohn's disease usually develops during your 20s. Those who have the autoimmune disease experience healthy cells attacking within themselves that leads to swelling in the patients' GI tract. Cramping, bloating, diarrhea, and abdominal pain are all common symptoms in the early stages, and as the disease progresses, the risk of developing colon cancer and malnutrition rises.

7. Non-Viable Pregnancy Symptoms: Some women in their late 20s and moving towards 30s might have pregnancy complications or complication of having a miscarriage or some sort of non-viable pregnancy. Many experts feel that this can be the result of food habits, and the hybridized vegetables and impure foods that we eat almost every day.

Finally, it can be concluded that women all around the world need to be extremely cautious health-wise, as and when they enter their 20s. They can't take it for granted. They need to visit a proper physician regularly and do a proper physical checkup, as and when required.