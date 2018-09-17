Are You Falling Asleep Too Quickly? This Could Be Why

Few might think that dozing off immediately once you hit the bed is a sign of peaceful life and an overall healthy well-being. Well, if you believe this, then it is time to rethink because, in fact, falling asleep too soon can actually hint at sleep problems. If you consider yourself a perfect sleeper such that you can sleep off anywhere, anytime, you might, in reality, be suffering from a sleep disorder.

How Long Does It Normally Take You To Fall Asleep?

We feel sleepy when the chemical called adenosine accumulates in our brain. Adenosine levels increase gradually, so the longer we are awake, the sleepier we tend to feel. When we sleep, this chemical is cleared from our brain by the lymphatic system.

Therefore, after a whole night's sleep, we feel fresh in the morning. But, all the while that you are awake, the levels of adenosine keep rising, creating a phenomenon known as homeostatic sleep drive.

So, the logical reasoning behind how long it would usually take for you to fall asleep lies behind the fact of how long you have been awake. If a person is awake at a stretch for say about 24 hours, then he is more likely to sleep sooner and longer than usual. Also, if you are awake working late at night, you are more likely to fall asleep easily as soon as you are in your bed.

It is difficult for a person to exactly remember the time that one had spent before dozing off. The lightest stage of sleep is the first stage entered, which many have mistaken to be as wakefulness. Therefore, making people feel that they have been awake longer. The transition from wakefulness to sleep is referred to as sleep onset latency.

On an average, a healthy person might take 5 to 15 minutes to fall asleep. Any time that is longer than 20 minutes might signal to be a sign of insomnia.