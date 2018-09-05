What NOT To Eat When You Have Osteoarthritis

Osteoarthritis is a degenerative joint disease that occurs when there is an inflammation of the joints caused by the wear and tear of the cartilage tissues connecting the joints of the body. The cartilage weakens and gets damaged, causing osteoarthritis.
Some of the common symptoms of osteoarthritis are:
- Pain in the joints of the neck, hands, fingers, hips, elbows, knees, lower back, etc.
- Body pain during cold weather
- Stiffness, swelling, crackling and tenderness of the joints
- Difficulty in grip and movement
- Bony outgrowth on the finger and toes
So, here are some of the foods which one must avoid when they are suffering from osteoarthritis.
1. Bakery Food
If you are someone who enjoys treats such as cakes, white bread sandwiches, cookies, puffs, buns, etc., then you must let them go if you are suffering from osteoarthritis, because there is a high amount of processed sugar in those foods along with starch and yeast. The processed sugar content, along with the other ingredients can worsen the joint inflammation and increase the effects of the disease.
2. Salt-rich Foods
Consuming foods with high amounts of salt, or sodium, such as fast foods, pizza, burgers, fries, chips, etc., and also, adding more sugar than needed for the taste to your home-cooked meals can also worsen the symptoms of arthritis and come in the way of the treatment. This is because the excess salt in the body leads to water retention in the cells of the joints. When the water is retained, it causes swelling and inflammation in the joints, which further affects the inflammatory symptoms of osteoarthritis.
3. Fried Foods
Most of us like to enjoy yummy fried foods and "comfort foods" like chips, fries, bajjis, samosas, etc., often. While fried foods have their own set of health hazards for people without osteoarthritis, they can prove to be even worse for people with the disease. This is because consuming fried foods frequently can increase the cholesterol levels of your body, which in turn can worsen the inflammation of the joint and cause more pain to people with osteoarthritis.
4. Red Meat
Beef, mutton, pork, goat meat, veal, etc., are all commonly consumed red meat, which must be avoided by people with osteoporosis. This is because red meat is high in omega-6 fatty acids, which are not healthy fats. When the body accumulates a lot of omega-6 fatty acids, the cholesterol levels and the fat cells can increase, causing the inflammation of the joints to worsen in people with osteoarthritis.
5. Dairy Products
A research study has found that consuming dairy products such as, milk, curd, cheese, butter, etc., on a regular basis can have adverse effects on people suffering from osteoarthritis. This is because dairy products can have inflammatory effects on some people, thus further worsening their joint inflammations and increasing the symptoms of osteoporosis. However, the study also noticed that, consuming ghee, which is also a dairy product is beneficial for osteoarthritis, as the omega-3 fatty acids in ghee can lubricate the joints and reduce the stiffness.
6. Alcohol
Although it is a beverage and not a food type, alcohol also makes to this list of foods that must be avoided by people who have arthritis. Any type of alcohol is highly inflammatory in nature and consuming even small quantities can trigger the inflammation of the joints and worsen the symptoms of osteoarthritis.
Related Articles
- How to Cure Knee Pain Naturally? Here Are 8 Ways to Do So
-
- 8 Foods For Osteoarthritis Treatment In Ayurveda
- Can Knee Pain Lead To Depression?
- How Exercise, Good Diet Helps Prevent Osteoarthritis
- Noisy Knees May Predict Osteoarthritis
- How To Treat Arthritis (Osteoarthritis) With Ayurveda In Elderly
- What Are The Symptoms Of Arthritis?
- Why Shouldn't You Swim After Eating?
- Eating Schedule For Night Shift Workers
- Is It Okay To Have Pomegranate During Pregnancy?
- Reasons Why Children Don’t Eat
- 10 Tips For Healthy Eating Habits To Get You Started