What NOT To Eat When You Have Osteoarthritis

Osteoarthritis is a degenerative joint disease that occurs when there is an inflammation of the joints caused by the wear and tear of the cartilage tissues connecting the joints of the body. The cartilage weakens and gets damaged, causing osteoarthritis.

Some of the common symptoms of osteoarthritis are:

Pain in the joints of the neck, hands, fingers, hips, elbows, knees, lower back, etc.

Body pain during cold weather

Stiffness, swelling, crackling and tenderness of the joints

Difficulty in grip and movement

Bony outgrowth on the finger and toes

So, here are some of the foods which one must avoid when they are suffering from osteoarthritis.