Subscribe to Boldsky
MENU

HEALTH

BEAUTY

FASHION

INSYNC

PREGNANCY & PARENTING

MORE

What NOT To Eat When You Have Osteoarthritis

By

Osteoarthritis is a degenerative joint disease that occurs when there is an inflammation of the joints caused by the wear and tear of the cartilage tissues connecting the joints of the body. The cartilage weakens and gets damaged, causing osteoarthritis.

Some of the common symptoms of osteoarthritis are:

  • Pain in the joints of the neck, hands, fingers, hips, elbows, knees, lower back, etc.
  • Body pain during cold weather
  • Stiffness, swelling, crackling and tenderness of the joints
  • Difficulty in grip and movement
  • Bony outgrowth on the finger and toes
what is osteoarthritis

So, here are some of the foods which one must avoid when they are suffering from osteoarthritis.

Array

1. Bakery Food

If you are someone who enjoys treats such as cakes, white bread sandwiches, cookies, puffs, buns, etc., then you must let them go if you are suffering from osteoarthritis, because there is a high amount of processed sugar in those foods along with starch and yeast. The processed sugar content, along with the other ingredients can worsen the joint inflammation and increase the effects of the disease.

Array

2. Salt-rich Foods

Consuming foods with high amounts of salt, or sodium, such as fast foods, pizza, burgers, fries, chips, etc., and also, adding more sugar than needed for the taste to your home-cooked meals can also worsen the symptoms of arthritis and come in the way of the treatment. This is because the excess salt in the body leads to water retention in the cells of the joints. When the water is retained, it causes swelling and inflammation in the joints, which further affects the inflammatory symptoms of osteoarthritis.

Array

3. Fried Foods

Most of us like to enjoy yummy fried foods and "comfort foods" like chips, fries, bajjis, samosas, etc., often. While fried foods have their own set of health hazards for people without osteoarthritis, they can prove to be even worse for people with the disease. This is because consuming fried foods frequently can increase the cholesterol levels of your body, which in turn can worsen the inflammation of the joint and cause more pain to people with osteoarthritis.

Array

4. Red Meat

Beef, mutton, pork, goat meat, veal, etc., are all commonly consumed red meat, which must be avoided by people with osteoporosis. This is because red meat is high in omega-6 fatty acids, which are not healthy fats. When the body accumulates a lot of omega-6 fatty acids, the cholesterol levels and the fat cells can increase, causing the inflammation of the joints to worsen in people with osteoarthritis.

Array

5. Dairy Products

A research study has found that consuming dairy products such as, milk, curd, cheese, butter, etc., on a regular basis can have adverse effects on people suffering from osteoarthritis. This is because dairy products can have inflammatory effects on some people, thus further worsening their joint inflammations and increasing the symptoms of osteoporosis. However, the study also noticed that, consuming ghee, which is also a dairy product is beneficial for osteoarthritis, as the omega-3 fatty acids in ghee can lubricate the joints and reduce the stiffness.

Array

6. Alcohol

Although it is a beverage and not a food type, alcohol also makes to this list of foods that must be avoided by people who have arthritis. Any type of alcohol is highly inflammatory in nature and consuming even small quantities can trigger the inflammation of the joints and worsen the symptoms of osteoarthritis.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Read more about: osteoarthritis eating
    Story first published: Wednesday, September 5, 2018, 8:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 5, 2018
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue