What Is Hysterectomy? 9 Facts You Need To Know

Hysterectomy is the surgical procedure of removing a woman's uterus.

And while most hysterectomies are done to prevent malignant transformation of uterine fibroids, endometrial cancer and to treat uterine problems, like endometriosis, they are also performed during sex-change operations or in shady organ-harvesting rackets.

So here are 9 facts about hysterectomy that will probably blow your mind.

#1 Only The Uterus Is Removed

Contrary to popular belief, your ovaries are not removed in hysterectomy. So, technically, you can still become a mother, albeit through a surrogate.

#2 You Do Not Need A PAP Test, Unless...

If you undergo a complete hysterectomy, where the cervix of the uterus is removed along with the organ, then you do not need to go for a yearly PAP test. But if you have undergone only a partial or supercervical hysterectomy, then you will need to continue to take this test every year to detect and prevent cervical cancer.

#3 Your Periods Will Stop

And so will your ability to bear a child in your womb. So, you can have unprotected sex all year long and not worry about the side effects of oral contraceptives.

Which brings us to...

#4 Your Sex Life Will More Or Less Still Be The Same

Since you still retain your ovaries after a hysterectomy, you will still continue to get wet when aroused and enjoy orgasms.

But if you are one of those rare women who experience uterine orgasms, then you might observe a slight reduction in the intensity of your explosions, since you will now only feel vaginal orgasms.

#5 You Will Not Have Symptoms Of Menopause

Even though you will not have any more periods (since you do not have a uterus that sheds its bloody lining every month), you do not enter menopause, since your ovaries will continue to produce their usual hormones and eggs every month.

Therefore, hysterectomy will not make you suffer from the symptoms of menopause. You will only face them once your ovaries run out of eggs when you are 50 or more years old.

#6 Your Risk Of Developing Ovarian Cancer Will Drop Drastically

Ovarian cancer usually arises in the fallopian tubes and then travels backwards into the ovaries. And since the fallopian tubes are partially or completely removed along with the uterus during a hysterectomy, your risk of developing ovarian cancer later on in life will drop drastically after you undergo this surgery.

#7 There Are Multiple Reasons Why Women Undergo Hysterectomy

Hysterectomy is advised by surgeons if you have any of the following:

Non-cancerous uterine tumours (also called fibroids)

Uterine or cervical cancer

Pelvic organ prolapse

Endometriosis - growth of the inner lining of the uterus out of the organ

Uncontrolled bleeding due to adenomyosis

#8 There Can Be Complications Post-Surgery

Some of the commonest complications associated with hysterectomy is infection, damage to the ureters (the tubes that allows urine to pass from your kidneys to your bladder), and excessive blood loss.

Other complications depend on the type of technique used to perform the hysterectomy.

#9 You Can Have Sex Only After You Heal Completely

Women who undergo hysterectomy are advised to abstain from sex for at least 4-6 weeks to prevent infection and delayed wound healing. But you can avoid it even beyond that prescribed time frame until you feel you have healed adequately.

Yes, I know the headline says 9 facts. But here's a bonus fact, nevertheless.

#10 Voluntary Hysterectomy Does Not Make You Less Of A Woman

While people are more sympathetic towards women who undergo hysterectomy to prevent malignant transformation of fibroids and other cancerous growths, they are not so much when the reason is endometriosis or adenomyosis - conditions that cause painful and debilitating periods with excessive bleeding - because they feel the woman is giving up her chance to become a mother just because she is too wimpy to take some painkillers.

That is the lamest and most-uninformed argument ever!

Why? Because the aforementioned conditions, especially endometriosis, can lead to inflammation, infection, and organ adhesion where your uterus gets stuck to your intestines, abdominal wall, and other organs.

So if you choose hysterectomy, rest assured that no one has any right whatsoever to tell you what you can and cannot do with your body, and that it does not take away an iota from your womanhood.

