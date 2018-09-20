Is Alzheimer's Disease The Only Cause Of Memory Loss?

We all become forgetful about certain memories or things. It's very normal and happens occasionally or frequently in our day-to-day lives. But, many people worry about being forgetful and they think that it is the first sign of Alzheimer's disease. Well, not all memory loss problems indicate Alzheimer's disease and here's why.

A lot of people have memory lapses and some memory problems are serious and some aren't. However, people who experience serious changes in their memory, behaviour and personality may suffer from a disease known as dementia. It affects a person's ability to carry out his or her day-to-day activities and Alzheimer's disease is one of the many types of dementia.

Though Alzheimer's disease and dementia are held responsible for many memory loss problems, there are other factors too, that can cause memory loss. Check them out.

1. Emotional Causes

Emotional causes like stress, depression, anxiety and grief can impact your brain. These can get in the way of storing or remembering details and schedules.