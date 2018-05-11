Trans Fat Foods May Weaken Memory In Men

A new study finding has suggested that trans fats may play havoc with your memory and also increase your cholesterol levels. The researchers found younger men who consumed high levels of trans fats performed more poorly on a memory test.

The study found that young men whose daily diet contained about 16 grams of trans fats recalled 12 words or more correctly. And men who consumed 28 grams of trans fats every day recalled about 12 words or less.

Trans fats increase the levels of LDL (bad) cholesterol, which simultaneously decreases the levels of HDL (good) cholesterol. It also causes inflammation and interferes with the hormone production, which explains the link between trans fats and memory.

Trans fats also slow down the body's production of omega-3 fatty acids, which play a crucial role in the proper functioning of the brain. It also affects a person's serotonin level - a hormone that regulates mood, appetite and sleep and also plays a role in brain functioning.

Have a look at the trans fat foods that worsen memory in men.

1. Cakes, Pies And Cookies

Cakes, pies and cookies, especially with frosting are full of trans fats. An average serving of frosting contains 2 grams of trans fats. Also, pies and pie crusts contain high amounts of trans fats. Avoid having pies, cookies and cakes from stores. Instead, make your own homemade cakes and pies to satiate your cravings.

2. French Fries

Trans fats is made by adding hydrogen or vegetable oil, which is used in making French fries. French fries are loaded with trans fats that will harm your health in the long run. It also leads to obesity and you start experiencing weight gain. Instead, you can make French fries at home. Try out this homemade French fries recipe.

3. Popcorn

Butter flavouring popcorn or normal popcorn contains high amounts of trans fats. Butter flavoured popcorn contains 0.5 grams of trans fat per serving, while caramel flavoured popcorn can contain as much as 1.5 grams of trans fat. Some other varieties of popcorn can have up to 15 grams of trans fats per serving too.

4. Margarine

Are you consuming margarine more often? Beware! It is loaded with trans fats. To create the creamy texture of margarine, liquid vegetable oils are added that are full of hydrogen and the more the solid a margarine is, the more it has been hydrogenated. The label of the margarine might read partially hydrogenated oils, but these small amounts of trans fat can add up when you use margarine on your bread.

5. Granola Bars

Grabbing a granola bar might be a convenient way to eat something in a rush. But did you know that granola bars are full of trans fats? A lot of granola bars are labelled as "contains zero trans fats", but a quick skim of the nutrition label will prove it wrong. If you can't crave about eating granola bars, make it at home, as it will be healthy and nutritious.

6. Coffee Creamer

Do you often use coffee creamer while drinking coffee? Then, you will be surprised to know that coffee creamer contains half a gram of trans fats. This can lead to an increased risk of heart disease, stroke and diabetes. It is advisable to not consume more than 2 grams of trans fats in a day.

7. Shortening

Shortening is a product of hydrogenated vegetable oil and it could be high in trans fats. It is a type of solid fat made from vegetable oils like soybean and cotton seed oil. According to the American Heart Association, labels can claim products are free from trans fats, if they contain less than 0.5 grams of trans fat.

8. Pizza

Pizzas, especially with lots of pepperoni, sausage, bacon or beef on them, contain some amount of trans fats. According to the American Heart Association, meat and dairy products have small amounts of naturally occurring trans fat. Consume pizza in moderate quantities. You can make pizza at home to satisfy your craving.

9. Ground Beef

Beef also contains natural amounts of trans fats. This trans fat is beneficial only if you consume it in moderate quantities, and it is not the same as the artificial trans fats resulting from hydrogenation and used in the food manufacturing industry. You will find trans fat in frozen burgers, beef hot dogs, ground beef and beef sausages.

How Much Trans Fat Can You Eat in a Day?

The American Heart Association suggests not having with partially hydrogenated vegetable oils and instead preferring lean meats, which contain less of saturated and trans fats.

Share this article!

If you liked reading this article, share it with your loved ones.

ALSO READ: What Is Lupus? The Illness Which Selena Gomez Suffered From