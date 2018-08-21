Top Health Warnings For Women In Their 30s

When women hit their 30s, they are very often associated with the beginning of age-related ailments. True to a certain extent, there are quite a few obvious reasons that have made few ailments top the list of diseases/disorders when talking about women who have entered their 30s. Women who have entered their 30s should keep a watch on their body and look out for symptoms and signs of illnesses that are quite common to occur after 30.

Women tend to lead a life with a prime focus on their family, career, children, pregnancies, marriages, etc. The focus on one's health is no longer a matter of concern for several 30 plus women. This is where many women make a major mistake. Taking good care of one's health post 30 is highly important so that one does not have to struggle with major diseases and ailments.

Ignoring the signs of a health issue will make its treatment quite difficult later on. Your body is designed to show signs once there is some sort of illness making an appearance. It is you who is responsible for understanding these signals and seeking appropriate medical advice so that the healing process can begin.

Read on to know some of the top health warnings that every woman entering her 30s should be aware of.

• Lumps In Breasts Or Changing Skin Texture Of Breasts

Although breast cancer can occur at any age, it is more common in middle-aged women. The risk of breast cancer goes up as you age. Keep a look for any form of changes in the breast. Presence of lumps or a sudden change in the texture of your breast along with changes in the nipple could indicate breast cancer. Early detection of cancer will ease your cancer treatment journey.

• Difficulty In Conceiving

Research says that a woman's chances of becoming pregnant begin to decline in the mid-30s. The decline of fertility is ideally associated with reduced frequency of ovulation, decrease in the cervical fluid, bad quality of eggs and increased chronic health issues. However, sometimes it's not just these issues. After you turn 30, the cause of infertility could vary. A hormonal imbalance, tumour or cyst could be the possible reasons why you might face difficulty in getting pregnant.

• Hair Loss

Unexpected hair loss is one of the things that you should look out for once you have reached your 30s. It's common to lose between 50 to 100 strands of hair daily; however, excessive hair shedding due to the follicle not growing could indicate serious health issues. Stress and childbirth are prime reasons for excessive hair loss. One in every four women suffers from hair thinning and hair loss and about 95 per cent of these are a case of androgenetic alopecia.

One of the common causes of hair loss once you enter your 30s is the lack of important nutrients in your body. Technically, iron deficiency can cause severe hair loss. So once in your 30s, do get your haemoglobin levels checked often to determine if you have anaemia. Hair loss can also occur due to vitamin D deficiency. Hormonal imbalances (sometimes caused due to the intake of contraceptives) can also lead to severe hair loss.

• Weight Gain

A sudden abnormal drastic weight gain could signal various health issues. Irrespective of how well you exercise or even how good your diet is, if you face a very hard time losing weight then it could be due to ailments such as thyroid, cholesterol, diabetes or PCOS. It is important that once you enter your 30s, you should get a regular thyroid screening along with tests for cholesterol and diabetes.

Women with PCOS (polycystic ovary syndrome) might find it very difficult to lose weight. This is a hormone disorder and women with PCOS have high levels of male hormone and are insulin-resistant. These women are also at a high risk of suffering from diabetes and various heart-related issues.

• High Blood Pressure

Being overweight, taking birth control pills or hormone therapy, are all reasons why a woman can have high blood pressure. Some diet pills and antidepressants can also lead to high blood pressure issues. A woman with high blood pressure history can also face complications during pregnancy and therefore would require close monitoring. Too much salt intake post 30 years of age has also been associated with an increased blood pressure.

Stress along with lack of physical activity (especially in jobs that require you to sit at a stretch for long hours) can also lead to hypertension. High blood pressure can lead to kidney disease and kidney failure. Hypertension, when left untreated, damages the blood vessels and filters in the kidney. This makes removal of the waste from the body extremely difficult.

• Fatigue

One of the top concerns among women who are 30 plus is fatigue. There could be other health issues which signal itself with fatigue as one of its signs. Thyroid problems are extremely common and this issue can tire you out easily. Proper thyroid medication can help you treat this disorder. Chronic fatigue syndrome is a complex disorder characterized by extreme fatigue.

Although the cause is unknown, you might need to get several medical tests done to find out the ultimate culprit. Anaemia and diabetes also cause fatigue. Post 30, it is essential that you get yourself checked for anaemia and high blood sugar at regular intervals.

• Reduced Vision

One of the prime reasons why vision is affected after 30 years is nutritional deficiency. Deficiency of vitamins A, C, and E and zinc can lead to a blurred vision. These nutrients are highly essential to slow down macular degeneration that occurs with age.

Regular attacks of migraine can cause vision-related issues. Aura is one such vision ailment that involves blind spots and flashing lights. This usually occurs in both the eyes. The visual pathways of the eye can also be affected due to the damage caused in the brain after a stroke.

The above-mentioned are the most commonly occurring health issues once you cross the age of 30. It is essential that you keep a check on your body and the signals that it sends in order to stay aware of any budding health issue.