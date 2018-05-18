3 Habits Aid Mothers In Living Happier & Longer

God cannot be everywhere; therefore he created mothers. She represents the purest form of love, which anyone can experience. A mother is beautiful, softened at the edges and tempered with a spine of steel to manage the entire household.

She is the one who supports us even when others have deserted us. She is generous, caring, affectionate, and forgiving. Actually, it is challenging to describe a mother and her love. She is always there looking after everyone's individual needs. So now, it's time that she deserves to live a happy and long life.

Just a few days ago, people were seen posting pictures and writing lovely captions about their mother, but how many of us care about our moms for the rest of the year? Nowadays, we are so engrossed in our tech-savvy world that we hardly have time to sit and ask our moms if they had their food or medicine on time.

So, instead of presenting her with lavish gifts, we can make sure she'd follow 3 habits that will help her lead a happier and healthier life.

1. Eat Nutritious Food

Mothers have a habit of hovering over the leftover food of their kids. She doesn't like to waste food, as it is hard earned. But every time eating the leftover burger or pancake of your child can add the extra calories in your body and make you obese.

It is imperative to realize that the eating pattern of your kids largely varies from an adult. Children require meals after a certain interval of time but in adults, the digestive system is different, we don't need food every two hours or so. Thus, it is essential to keep a track on what and when you are eating.

Besides, another major concern is that most of the women due to excessive work pressure often skip their food. Over the years, this negligence leads to a deficiency of vital nutrients in the body. Studies show that it is essential to have an adequate amount of protein in our body for the proper body functioning and to satiate our stomach for a longer span.

Thus, women, whether a working mom or a housewife, should consume enough amount of protein like that obtained from broccoli, almonds, eggs, cottage cheese, chicken breast, lean beef, fish, quinoa and oatmeal.

2. Exercise Is A Must

Our mothers are so busy managing household choirs every day that they hardly get some time for doing exercise. But for living a healthy life, it is essential to remain fit and active. If you don't have hours at your disposal for hitting the gym, then doing a regular set of planks can make your core muscles stronger. Besides, you can also go for some jogging, morning walk, or perform aerobics. This will burn down the excess calories and make you look active.

3. Relax Your Mind

Consuming nutritious food and performing exercises are the obvious ways of keeping your body healthy. The primary function is to be done by the mind. Often, we see that our mothers are tensed over little things. So, in that case, we need to tell our moms to chill and relax. They are panicked about everything, from planning the daily food menu to the grades of their children, illness of family members and many more.

As a mother, you can check your social media accounts. Go out with friends, give yourself a complete makeover, or watch some daily soaps. These will help to relax your mind from the tiring all-day-long job at home. You can even do something productive, like reading books, doing handicraft or engaging in some part-time job.

Apart from this, you need to have some hours of peaceful sleep to relax your mind and body. Waking up in the middle of the night for your baby may seem to be a way of embracing motherhood, but it is better to share the job with your partner too.

These are some of the fundamental changes that you need to bring about in order to live a healthy and happy life. There are several ups and downs in the way of motherhood, but moms are superwomen who effortlessly balance all our problems. So, it is now time for us to look after her needs.