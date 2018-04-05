These Are The 8 Signs Of Body Odours You Shouldn't Ignore

Everybody has a different kind of body odour from time to time. It can happen after a gruelling workout or when you hog on an onion-packed burger, chances are the smelly odour can ooze out from your body. In this article, we will be writing about the body odours you shouldn't ignore.

Stinky body parts isn't a glamorous topic that people like to talk about. So, many of you aren't aware of what's normal and what is wrong with your health.

Every human being has a distinct and a unique natural scent. Some of the odours emitted out from the body are simply just a part of your natural body scent.

But, there are some stinky bad odours that can actually speak volumes about your health. According to a Swedish study, some diseases can actually produce a unique and distinguished odour.

So, here we bring to you a list of body odours you shouldn't ignore.

1. Fruity Breath - A Symptom Of Diabetes

Diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA) occurs when your body runs low on insulin and your blood sugar spikes. When your body is unable to create the energy it needs to function properly, it breaks down fatty acids for fuel. This creates a buildup of acidic chemicals called ketones in your blood. One of the acids called acetone can leave a fruity smell inside your breath. The effects of DKA can be deadly.

2. Stinky Feet - A Symptom Of Athlete's Foot

If you ever notice dry, scaly skin around your toes or a sign of redness and blisters, then you may have an athlete's foot. This may result in your feet emitting out foul odour, caused by a combination of bacteria and fungus eroding into your skin and toe webs. Scratching your toes may spread the fungus to other body parts like your armpit or groin.

3. Smelly Poop - A Symptom Of Lactose Intolerance

When your small intestine doesn't produce enough of enzymes called lactase, it cannot digest lactose, a sugar found in dairy products. Your small intestine directs lactose directly to your colon, instead of your bloodstream, where the gut bacteria ferments it. This can result in loose, foul-smelling stool and cause bloating and smelly gas.

4. Smelly Urine - A Symptom Of UTI

Urinary Tract Infections (UTI) can produce pungent-smelling urine. This occurs when bacteria, most commonly E. coli, enter into your urinary tract and urethra. Then the bacteria move towards your bladder, causing an infection. Urinary tract infection is most common in women because their urethra is shorter.

So, if you notice a smelly urine, visit your doctor immediately.

5. Bad Breath - A Symptom Of Sleep Apnea

Sleep apnea is a disorder that causes your breathing to suddenly stop and start while you sleep. This can lead to excessive snoring, causing you to breathe through your mouth, throughout the night. This results in making your mouth very dry, which is a common cause of bad breath and this allows the bacteria to breed more easily. When the bacteria start multiplying, they produce a sulphurous gas that can emit foul smell.

6. Fishy Scent From The vagina

Every woman has a different vaginal odour, and it changes during different times of the month. However, if you notice a persistent fishy smell, you should go see a doctor for treatment. A fishy odour from the vagina could indicate a condition called bacterial vaginosis that is caused by an overgrowth of bacteria that occurs naturally in the vagina.

7. Persistent Bad Breath

Everyone suffers with bad breath after eating certain foods like onion. But, if you feel you have bad breath more often, you should consider visiting a doctor. There are certain conditions like poor oral hygiene for example, that can cause bad breath such as cavities, gum disease, sinus infection or other nose problems.

8. Fishy-Smelling Sweats

If your urine, sweat or other bodily fluids smell like fish, the chances are you may be having a rare genetic condition called Trimethylaminuria. This is a very rare genetic condition in which trimethylamine is not being able to break down and be converted into trimethylamine N-oxide. Trimethylamine is the compound that causes a fishy smell.

