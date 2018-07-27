The Beginner’s Guide To Yoga For Building Ultimate Strength

You don't really need to be intimidated by the advanced yoga asanas and transitions that you see on YouTube. With all due respect, those people often make you feel like they were simply born strong and you don't stand a chance. However, that's not the truth. Experts believe that the key lies in being humble enough to dedicate yourself towards mastering the basics. And once you've done that, it's all about consistent practice over years that gift you with more physical, mental, emotional and spiritual strength than you ever thought was possible.

They say yoga is a process wherein you discover your inner self. And the asanas are vehicles for an intense experience of the true self that leads you to real spiritual strength by fostering a calm and peaceful mind.

The sequence that we're going to share here has been designed for yoga enthusiasts-especially beginners-who aim to build strength through yoga. We'll focus on the key elements of a sturdy shoulder girdle, a firm core and a balanced mind. These elements when worked out in tandem help you build magical strength gradually with time.

1. Sukhasana Or Meditation Pose

Be seated in a comfortable position, close your eyes and then focus on your breath. You need to count the breaths in and out to steady the mind. Hold this position for a minute in absolute silent reflection. Every time the mind wanders gently ask it to find its way back. Remain calm, composed and free from judgment. Do this sequence for one full minute, quietly reflecting on your breath to create a calm and steady mind.

2. Adho Mukha Svanasana Or Downward

Facing Dog Pose- Externally rotate your shoulders by spreading the shoulder-blades and straightening the arms. Then, press onto your hands to lift yourself up such that you're gazing towards your navel. Remember to get your quadriceps engaged in the process, suck your lower belly in and draw your pelvic floor upward. You need to hold this position for 5 deep breaths.

3. Dolphin Plank Pose

Transition from the previous position, by placing your elbows right under your shoulders and your shoulder blades spread. Use your elbows to press onto the ground, collarbones remain broad, firm lower abs and the tailbone tucked as you lift the pelvis along the spinal axis. Again, engage your quadriceps as you draw your legs closer. Hold this position for 5 breaths and repeat it 3 times.

4. Samanasana or Equal Balancing Pose

This asana puts your alignment and core control to test. It's a powerful teacher of strength that builds all the core strength necessary for a proper Side Plank Pose or Vasisthasana. In order to do this, you need to be on your back and then roll over onto your right-hand side, stacking your body sideways on top of your right arm. Make sure you avoid any tendency to arch the spine. Rather firm your lower abs to draw the torso in towards the central axis of the spine. If you feel comfortable with this much, extend the left arm upward and look towards the fingers. Hold this asana here for 5 breaths and repeat it again on the left side.



5. Beginner's Side Plank

From the second position, shift your weight onto your right hand. Stack your body sideways, align your body's central axis carefully avoiding to arch the spine, like the previous asana. Stabilize your shoulders and firmly press on to your right arm. If you feel comfortable with it, extend the left. Hold this position for 5 breaths before you repeat it on the left side.

Do these yoga asanas to feel strengthened alongside toning your entire body. If you have any query write a mail to us or drop your message in the "Comments" section below.