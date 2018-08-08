Sitting Disease: This Is What Happens When You Sit For Too Long

There is no doubt about the fact that office jobs have chained us to our desk. And while you are reading this article, chances are you will be sitting in front of your computer at your office or home. In addition to that, we sit in the car, sit on the couch watching TV, sit at the table while having food, etc. Sitting disease, as it is referred to, is the sedentary lifestyle we practice that might put your health at risk.

A study of the American Cancer Society suggests if you sit for six hours a day or more, your risk of dying early increases to 19 per cent, compared to those who sit fewer than three hours.

For the study, the team collected data on 128,000 women and men who were free of major chronic diseases at the start of the study. But after 21 years of follow-up, nearly 49,000 people died.

What Are the Risks Of Sitting For Too Long?

Is sitting bad for you? Yes, sitting for too long can lead to heart disease, stroke, diabetes, kidney disease, lung disease, liver disease, nervous disorders and musculoskeletal disorders. Other health conditions such as obesity, increased blood pressure, high blood sugar, high cholesterol can also happen. Because when you sit, your body uses less energy than you do when you stand or move and this gives rise to a number of health concerns.

In addition, sitting for a prolonged period of time increases the risk of cancer as well.

Ways To Fight Sitting Disease

1. Stretch, Turn And Bend

Everyday aim for 10 minutes by stretching, turning and bending yourself. Getting your body moving more often will help in stretching out your entire body and prevent muscles cramping. Performing this activity five or six times a day will help fight sitting disease.

2. Have A Lunchtime Workout

Now, what's a lunchtime workout you might be wondering? After lunch you can go for a walk instead of chatting during the break time. For a mid-break, you can walk up and down the stairs instead of the elevator.

3. Standing Exercise

Standing for a few minutes will help in loosening your muscles and burns more calories than sitting. You can stand and stretch your arms and fingers in between your work. This will lower the risk of heart disease, chronic back pain, and other metabolic diseases.

4. Take The Stairs When At Work

Did you know that walking two flights of stairs every day burns enough calories to melt six pounds in a year? Climbing stairs while entering and leaving office, five days a week provides the same calorie burn during a 36-minute walk. So, from now consider taking the stairs to prevent obesity.

5. Shoulder-toning exercises

You can do a quick shoulder-toning exercise at your desk. Sit up straight with your back against the chair and your feet flat on the floor. Raise your arms over your head with your palms flat and elbows facing the sides. Inhale and press up and hold for 30 seconds, slowly bring your hands down and breathe normally. This exercise will strengthen your shoulder muscles.

6. Have Walking Meetings

Skip the conference room if you are having a meeting with one person. Take a small pad or a voice recorder to jot down the minutes of the meeting while walking. Sounds interesting right?

Share this article!

ALSO READ: How Sepsis Leads To Multiple Organ Dysfunction Syndrome?