Knowing These 10 Signs of Dehydration Can Save Your Life!

1. Excessive Thirst Followed By An Urge To Eat

Drink some water whenever your brain tells you to. That's the mantra you should live by because feeling thirsty is the first sign that your body is getting dehydrated.

Unfortunately, if you fail to drink water even after feeling thirsty, you soon develop the urge to snack on something (so your body can harvest some water from the food).

2. Dry Mouth

If the insides of our mouth is ask dry as a desert and your tongue feels like sandpaper scratching against your cheeks, you are on your way to severe dehydration.

Grab some H2O ASAP!

3. Feeling Sleepy Out Of The Blue

Dehydration affects your brain the hardest. It gives rise to extreme fatigue and the urge to fall asleep.

When that happens, don't go to sleep! Drink some water, instead, and hydrate yourself quickly.

4. Hallucinations

Delirium is a symptom of moderate to severe dehydration where you hallucinate in broad daylight. In fact, if your friends come and ask you why you are mumbling gibberish, which strikes you as an odd question because you don't remember mumbling anything, go grab a jug of water immediately!

5. Headaches

Having a splitting headache is another common sign of dehydration. But since it is also the sign of water poisoning (a.k.a overhydration), be mindful of how much water you have been drinking in the span of a few hours.

6. Muscle Cramps

Generalized muscle cramps is another sign of dehydration as it leads to electrolyte imbalance in your body.

Just don't confuse it with the cramps you get after a intense workout session. The latter affects only the muscle groups you were targeting that day.

7. You Are Not Sweating Anymore

If you stop sweating in the middle of some physical exertion, you need to hydrate yourself ASAP as this is a severe sign of dehydration.

8. Dark Yellow, Burning Urine

If it pains and burns when you urinate and the color of your urine is dark yellow, you need to get some H2O into you fast as this is a sign of moderate to severe dehydration.

In fact, when you are severely dehydrated, your natural frequency of urination suddenly drops to a few or none in a day.

9. Dry Skin

If your skin loses its nature suppleness and shine and instead shrivels up like prunes, you definitely are dehydrated.

10. Blurred Vision

If your eyes suddenly fail to focus on things, either near of far, and you develop blurry vision, it is a sign of dehydration.

Just remember: blurred vision is also a sign of low blood sugar, so if you skipped your meal and feel clammy and cold all over, drink glucose water immediately!