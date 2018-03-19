Knowing These 10 Signs of Dehydration Can Save Your Life!

70% of the human body is made up of water. No wonder you can stay alive up to 3 weeks without food but only 7 days (or less if you are stranded on a desert) without water!
That's why it's very important to keep yourself hydrated throughout the day by drinking at least 2 - 4 L of water.
Unfortunately, some of us don't drink enough water daily, either out of sheer laziness or because there is a scarcity of their life-giving resource. So if you happen to be one of them, here are 10 signs of dehydration that can end up saving your life.
1. Excessive Thirst Followed By An Urge To Eat
Drink some water whenever your brain tells you to. That's the mantra you should live by because feeling thirsty is the first sign that your body is getting dehydrated.
Unfortunately, if you fail to drink water even after feeling thirsty, you soon develop the urge to snack on something (so your body can harvest some water from the food).
2. Dry Mouth
If the insides of our mouth is ask dry as a desert and your tongue feels like sandpaper scratching against your cheeks, you are on your way to severe dehydration.
Grab some H2O ASAP!
3. Feeling Sleepy Out Of The Blue
Dehydration affects your brain the hardest. It gives rise to extreme fatigue and the urge to fall asleep.
When that happens, don't go to sleep! Drink some water, instead, and hydrate yourself quickly.
4. Hallucinations
Delirium is a symptom of moderate to severe dehydration where you hallucinate in broad daylight. In fact, if your friends come and ask you why you are mumbling gibberish, which strikes you as an odd question because you don't remember mumbling anything, go grab a jug of water immediately!
5. Headaches
Having a splitting headache is another common sign of dehydration. But since it is also the sign of water poisoning (a.k.a overhydration), be mindful of how much water you have been drinking in the span of a few hours.
6. Muscle Cramps
Generalized muscle cramps is another sign of dehydration as it leads to electrolyte imbalance in your body.
Just don't confuse it with the cramps you get after a intense workout session. The latter affects only the muscle groups you were targeting that day.
7. You Are Not Sweating Anymore
If you stop sweating in the middle of some physical exertion, you need to hydrate yourself ASAP as this is a severe sign of dehydration.
8. Dark Yellow, Burning Urine
If it pains and burns when you urinate and the color of your urine is dark yellow, you need to get some H2O into you fast as this is a sign of moderate to severe dehydration.
In fact, when you are severely dehydrated, your natural frequency of urination suddenly drops to a few or none in a day.
9. Dry Skin
If your skin loses its nature suppleness and shine and instead shrivels up like prunes, you definitely are dehydrated.
10. Blurred Vision
If your eyes suddenly fail to focus on things, either near of far, and you develop blurry vision, it is a sign of dehydration.
Just remember: blurred vision is also a sign of low blood sugar, so if you skipped your meal and feel clammy and cold all over, drink glucose water immediately!
