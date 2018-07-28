13 Side Effects Of Eating Pistachios In Excess

The Indian subcontinent is a place where dry fruits are found in abundance. Cashews, almonds, raisins and pistachios grow easily here. Among them, pistachio is one of the healthiest nuts that exist. It is loaded with the goodness of minerals, vitamins and essential fatty acids. Young children are specially recommended to consume this particular nut. The beneficial effects of these nutrients are found to be especially applicable for them. In case of older people, the antioxidant properties of pistachios are what benefit them the most.

Having understood the benefits of pistachios, all of you must be looking forward to incorporating the same in your daily diet. However, it is important for you to realize that pistachios are not something that could be consumed in large amounts and have its own set of side effects as well. To enlighten you in this matter, this article talks about 13 side effects of consuming pistachios.

Here are 13 side effects of consuming pistachio nuts:

1. A heavy stomach

2. Risk of Salmonella infection

3. Risk of acrylamide ingestion

4. Weight gain

5. High fibre

6. High blood pressure

7. Indirect consumption of pesticides and insecticides

8. Kidney problems

9. Risk of kidney stones

10. Tree nut allergies

11. High manganese levels

12. Naval orangeworm infection

13. Gastrointestinal problems

1. A Heavy Stomach

Pistachios have a very high calorific value. Due to this, when you have too many pistachios in one go, it may make you bloated. Because of this feeling of heaviness that you experience, you may feel lethargic and it may even interfere with your other dietary habits (since you will experience a loss of appetite at large).

2. Risk Of Salmonella Infection

This is a harmful bacteria that is found exclusively in pistachios. This makes the dry fruit highly unsafe for human consumption. This is usually seen in pistachios that have not been roasted. This bacterium has an adverse effect on infants and elderly people as their immune systems are not that powerful. In most cases, it may lead to high temperature, diarrhea and a number of other such conditions.

3. Risk Of Acrylamide Ingestion

Roasting pistachios are a great way of dealing with the harmful salmonella bacteria. However, this gives rise to the generation of acrylamides. As most of us are well aware, acrylamide is known to foster the growth of cancer causing cells in the human body.

4. Weight Gain

Pistachios are easy to consume and that is why many people are seen to consume this as a snack. However, it is important to note that your daily habit of consuming pistachios may well become the cause of your weight gain. Most people will be surprised to note that a simple cup of pistachios has as much as 700 calories. Thus, if you are someone who is striving towards weight loss, you should keep a track on your pistachio consumption. If you do not do so, you may find that what you do in the gym is not having due impact on you.

5. High Fibre

While consumption of fibre is necessary in order to ensure smooth bowel movement in human beings, the fact remains that too much of fibre is not good for us as well. It can lead to irritable bowel syndrome, stomach cramps, malabsorption and a number of other conditions that lead to pain in the abdomen. Thus, a person should not consume too much of pistachios in one go.

6. High Blood Pressure

Most of the pistachios that we eat are roasted. This makes sure that a major chunk of salt goes into it. Data collected from multiple sources have confirmed that in most packets of roasted pistachios, the sodium content is about 121 mg per ounce (28.3 g) of pistachios. Sodium plays a vital role in our body by fostering the transmission of nerve impulses. However, the other side of the story here is the fact that over consumption of sodium increases the risk of cardiovascular diseases. It also results in high blood pressure and can prove to be detrimental in the long run.

7. Consumption Of Pesticides And Insecticides

It is important to understand that the growing of pistachio is not a simple process. Pistachios are prone to frequent attacks of pests and insects. In such a scenario, farmers often resort to the use of pesticides and insecticides in order to deal with the same. Many of these insecticides are carcinogenic in nature and are known to cause cancer.

8. Kidney Problems

It is important to understand that the consumption of pistachios do not bring in kidney problems. However, if you are someone who is suffering from kidney problems, consumption of pistachios might do you more harm than good. This is because pistachios are a rich source of potassium and it helps in maintaining the electrolytic balance and providing relief from stress and anxiety by improving the metabolism of the body.

Now for people who are suffering from kidney disorders, it is obvious that the kidney is not that efficient in removing excess potassium from the body. Hence, when such people take pistachios, it results in excess potassium in the body which can cause various other health conditions.

9. Risk Of Kidney Stones

Even for healthy people, the consumption of a large amount of pistachios in one go may upset the potassium balance in the body. The presence of oxalates and methionine in pistachios foster the formation of calcium oxalate. Calcium oxalate is one of the primary components of crystalline kidney stones. Thus, consumption of pistachios in large amounts may actually be the major cause of kidney stones in healthy adults.

10. Tree Nut Allergies

There are a number of healthy individuals who are otherwise healthy but cannot take in hazelnuts, cashews, walnuts, almonds and other such types of nuts. Doing so results in the appearance of rashes or a general redness in their body. In some extreme cases it may also lead to nasal congestion and difficulty in breathing. Such people should strictly keep away from pistachios. Pistachios may cause anaphylaxis which is a life-threatening condition and is known to be fatal for many people. Thus, if you feel that you are someone who is at risk, it is better that you do not consume pistachios at all.

11. High Manganese Levels

Manganese is a component that is necessary for the proper functioning of the human body. However, excess manganese in the body can be a cause of concern in itself. This is especially true in the case of pregnant women and lactating mothers. Pistachio are loaded with manganese. This can cause headaches, hallucinations, leg cramps and a number of neurological conditions.

12. Naval Orangeworm Infection

Naval orange worm is typically red, orange or cream in color and are very often seen in pistachios. Most pistachios that are contaminated with this worms usually have the fungus Aspergillus that is responsible for the production of aflatoxin. Indeed, this is highly detrimental to the human health and must be avoided at all costs.

13. Gastrointestinal Problems

Fructan is an essential component of pistachios. Fructan is not usually harmful, the fact is that quite a number of people (particularly in the Indian context) are allergic to fructan. The intensity of allergy may vary from that of mild allergy to severe ones (sometimes even leading up to hospitalization). These people can develop severe complications which can in turn start off a number of gastro intestinal issues. These may range from constipation and flatulence to abdominal pain and diarrhea. Hence it is advisable that you start consuming pistachios only in small quantities to find out if you are allergic to it or not.