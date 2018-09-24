Subscribe to Boldsky
7 Reasons Why Your Eyes Are Constantly Watery

The eyes are extremely sensitive organs of the human body and even a minor problem can cause a lot of discomfort and pain.

In fact, even if you suffer from a minor eye infection, you may not be able to carry on with your daily activities, especially work or studies for a few days.
So, it is very important to take care of your eyes and get any potential problems checked by professionals. Many a time, people experience a persistent wateriness in their eyes.

Why Your Eyes Are Constantly Watery?

This symptom is usually coupled with other symptoms, such as irritation, itching, redness, etc. Persistent watery eyes can pose a number of problems and one may feel the need to touch or rub the eyes constantly.

Here are some of the reasons why your eyes are watery all the time.

Dry Eye Syndrome

Dry eye syndrome is an ailment in which the tissues of the eyes become extremely dry, due to the overuse of visual gadgets, dust, etc.

When this happens, the human immune system stimulates the eyes to produce excess water or lubricant, in order to prevent the complete drying out of the tissues.

This can cause your eyes to remain constantly watery. Dry eye syndrome is usually coupled with symptoms such as irritation, itchiness, constant need to blink, etc.

Certain Oral Medications

Many a time, people suddenly start to experience persistent watery eyes when they start to take certain medications.

Research studies have found that taking certain medications such as antihistamines (allergy medication), acne medication (oral pills given to reduce cystic acne), antidepressants, Parkinson's medications, etc., can cause dryness of the eyes, which in turn cause the secretion of excess water from the eyes, due to the responsive action of the immune system.

Autoimmune Diseases

Certain autoimmune diseases, that is, diseases in which the immune system starts to attack the healthy cells of the body can also cause persistent watery eyes.

Autoimmune diseases, such as the Sjogren's syndrome, affect the moisture-secreting glands of the eyes, making them dry. This in turn can cause the production of excess water, making the eyes leaky, inflamed and irritated all the time.

Blocked Tear Ducts

The human eyes have tiny glands or ducts which produce tears and lubricants which keep the eyes moist and healthy, along with enabling the action of flushing out the impurities that get into the eyes.

Due to the effects of pollution, infections, overuse of eye cosmetics, etc., these tear ducts can get blocked. When the tear ducts are blocked, the eyes become dry and irritated and this in turn causes the production of excess fluid in the eyes, making them watery all the time, due to the response of the immune system against dryness.

Allergy

Allergic reactions to certain external factors such as pollen, dust, dust mites, pollutants, fumes from burning ember, pet hair, dander, etc., can cause eye allergies in a number of people.

The allergic reaction can cause the tissues of the eyes to become inflamed. This causes the eyes to produce more water and so one may experience watery eyes constantly. Eye allergy is usually coupled with symptoms like itching, redness and irritation.

Certain Eye Drops

Doctors prescribe certain eyes drops for people to use, as a treatment to various eye conditions such as eye infections, dry eyes, injuries to the eyes, eye surgeries, etc.

However, certain eye drops can cause negative reactions including inflammation, persistent watery eyes and irritation.

Eye Infections

When your eyes get infected by bacteria or virus, they can cause a number of symptoms including redness, itchiness, irritation and even excess water secretion from the eyes.

If the infection is minor and you do not get it treated in time, you could experience persistent watery eyes.

