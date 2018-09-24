7 Reasons Why Your Eyes Are Constantly Watery

The eyes are extremely sensitive organs of the human body and even a minor problem can cause a lot of discomfort and pain.

In fact, even if you suffer from a minor eye infection, you may not be able to carry on with your daily activities, especially work or studies for a few days.

So, it is very important to take care of your eyes and get any potential problems checked by professionals. Many a time, people experience a persistent wateriness in their eyes.

This symptom is usually coupled with other symptoms, such as irritation, itching, redness, etc. Persistent watery eyes can pose a number of problems and one may feel the need to touch or rub the eyes constantly.

Here are some of the reasons why your eyes are watery all the time.

