Menopause Weight Gain: Causes, Risks & Prevention

Women tend to lose fertility when they are in their mid-40s or 50s which is marked by the end of their menstrual cycle and the process is called menopause. Some of its symptoms are hot flashes, mood swings, cognitive changes, night sweats and frequent urination. Gaining weight is one more symptom of menopause.

In this article, we will talk about how women can lower the weight gain caused by menopause.

What Causes Menopause Weight Gain?

The hormonal changes a woman's body goes through are likely to result in weight gain around the abdomen region. Other reasons like age, lifestyle, and genetics also play a crucial role in gaining weight after menopause.

The International Menopause Society (IMS) has revealed that gaining weight is a natural process and the drop in the levels of oestrogen results in making you fat.

As we age, the muscle mass of the body starts depleting whereas the fats start increasing. You will tend to gain more weight with age if you don't work out regularly and follow a healthy diet and lifestyle. Not sleeping properly, overeating, midnight snacking and living a lethargic life also cause weight gain.

Genetics can be one of the causes triggering weight gain. If your parents or close relatives are hefty around their abdomen, there are chances that you gain weight too.

Risks Related To Menopause Weight Gain

Weight gain during menopause is linked with various health risks which can affect you adversely. It is linked with the risk of getting the following diseases and health conditions:

Type 2 diabetes: Gaining weight may cause the cells to change, making them resistant to insulin. Hence the blood sugar is not absorbed by the cells effectively and that leads to diabetes.

Heart ailments: People who are overweight tend to have health problems including high cholesterol and high blood pressure, which make you prone to heart diseases like stroke, heart attack, etc.

Different types of cancers: Breast cancer, colon cancer, endometrial cancer are a few types of cancer weight gain makes you prone to.

Breathing issues: Weight gain can also cause breathing issues. The extra pounds in the abdomen area increase the work of muscles that control breathing resulting in shortness of breath.

How To Prevent Menopause Weight Gain

Here are some simple tips to follow which will help you in preventing weight gain due of menopause and reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases, breathing problems, type 2 diabetes and cancers such as breast cancer, endometrial cancer, colon cancer, etc.

1. Limit the portion of the food you eat: Monitoring your calorie intake is one of the smartest ways to make sure that you don't overeat and put on extra pounds. But this doesn't mean that you can't consume all the nutrients. Make sure that you eat a balanced diet which includes all the varieties of fruits and vegetables and cut down your intake of junk and unhealthy foods. Also, include satiating foods in your diet, this will curb your urge to eat more and increase your calorie intake.

2. Exercise regularly: You need to make sure that you work out regularly. Include aerobic activities like jogging, brisk walking and strength training workout in your regime. It will help you build muscles, burn unwanted calories and also help you attain a good physique.

3. Keep a check on your sweet intake: Control your sugar intake be it in the form of beverages like tea, coffee, soda, juices, energy drink, etc., or in the form of snacks such as cakes, pastry, cookies, sweets, or chocolates. Make sure that your sugar consumption is limited as this is one of the major causes of weight gain and diabetes.

4. Avoid alcohol: Alcohol contains sugar and apart from harming your health, it results in weight gain, disturbs your sleep and even worsens your menopause symptoms, hence it should be avoided.

Follow the above tips to manage your weight and menopausal symptoms better.